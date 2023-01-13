Rangers pick up ex-Golden Knights center Jake Leschyshyn

The Rangers have had a penchant in recent years of adding veteran fourth-line centers in the ilk of Kevin Rooney, Greg McKegg, Ryan Carpenter and Jonny Brodzinski.

General manager Chris Drury deviated from the norm, though, on Wednesday in claiming 23-year-old fourth-line center Jake Leschyshyn off waivers from Vegas.

Leschyshyn, who arrived in New York late Wednesday and got in a skate at the Garden the following morning, did not play in Thursday’s 2-1 overtime victory over Dallas. But the Blueshirts did not claim him with the intention of having him become a standard healthy scratch. He is going to be given an opportunity to claim the job.

“I’m just honestly obviously very excited. It’s a huge opportunity to me,” said Leschyshyn, who had failed to register a point in 22 games with Vegas while getting an average of 9:36 of ice time. “It’s a second chance at the NHL for me to try and prove myself and make a name for myself here in New York.“I’m obviously disappointed to be placed on waivers by Vegas, but I guess emotions change pretty quick when you get picked up by a team like New York.”

The Rangers picked up Jake Leschyshyn off waivers. NHLI via Getty Images

Gerard Gallant had not yet had a chance to confer with Leschyshyn, who is the son of former NHL defenseman and 1996 Cup winner Curtis Leschyshyn, before the match. But the coach is familiar with Leschyshyn from having been in the Vegas organization when the center was drafted 62nd overall in the second round of the 2017 draft.

“I know he played real well and had good numbers in the minors last year,” Gallant said in referencing his 2021-22 in which he went 14-13-27 in 34 games for AHL Henderson while going 2-4-6 in 412 games for Vegas. “He’s a character kid that’s competitive and works hard.

“He’s a role player that can kill penalties and plays that defensive game.”

This a no-risk move for the Blueshirts. Leschyshyn, who is on the first year of a three-year deal that carries $766,667 AAV, would likely bump Brodzinski from the roster if it works out.

The Blueshirts, currently carrying two extra forwards including the temporarily sidelined Chris Kreider, are projected to have approximately $5.5 million of space at the deadline. They won’t carry two extra for long once they’re healthy.

The acquisition of Leschyshyn casts doubt on the future of Gustav Rydahl, who has slid a rung in the organization. The 28-year-old Swedish center, who has gone 4-5-9 in 25 games for the AHL Wolf Pack in his first North American season, has an escape clause in his deal that would allow him to return to Europe.

Gallant said Kreider, sidelined after exiting Tuesday’s victory over Minnesota with an upper-body injury during the third period, is the proverbial day-to-day and reiterated that he does not expect this to be a long-term absence. A return Sunday against Montreal likely is not out of the question.

Julien Gauthier, who left Tuesday’s game following the first period with an upper-body issue, returned to the lineup but was knocked out of the game again with another upper-body matter after a forceful collision with teammate Sammy Blais with 1:20 remaining in the first period.

Blais, who reentered the lineup after having been scratched Tuesday against for the fourth time in 12 games, has not scored a goal in 50 career games as a Ranger (0-for-36 this season).

Shane Churla is the only forward in franchise history to wear the Blueshirt for more games without recording a goal, the tough enforcer going 0-for-55 over the final stages of 1995-96 and the entire 1996-97 season.

Nils Lundkvist, dealt to the Stars for a conditional top-10 protected 2023 first-rounder that seems destined to slide to 2024 as an unprotected first after requesting to be moved, got 16:14 of ice on Dallas’ third pair.