Rangers’ Patrick Kane sitting out versus Lightning with injury

Patrick Kane will miss the Rangers’ game against the Lightning on Wednesday, head coach Gerard Gallant said pregame.

Gallant attributed Kane’s absence to maintenance and “lower-body,” labeling him as day-to-day but calling it “nothing.”

“I think next week, if it was this time, he’d be playing,” Gallant said pregame. “We’re being smart with him.”

Kane didn’t practice Tuesday, taking it as a maintenance day, and he participated in an optional morning skate on Wednesday morning.

He was one of two players to do so, with Ben Harpur skating in a separate workout.

Following the skate, Kane told The Post that he needed to speak with trainers, “kinda talk it out a little bit, see what the decision is” for the final regular-season meeting before the Blueshirts and Lightning.

Kane’s absence comes just as the Rangers get Ryan Lindgren back.

Their blueline had operated without him for 17 of the last 18 games, and in that one-game cameo, against Carolina on March 21, Lindgren aggravated his shoulder injury.

Patrick Kane will sit out against the Lightning on Wednesday. NHLI via Getty Images

Without Kane, the Rangers will use 11 forwards and seven defensemen against the Lightning, and Jimmy Vesey will move up.

After telling The Post’s Mollie Walker in late March that he felt he had “a lot more to give to the team,” Kane has produced points — one goal, one assist — in two of the last four games.

He has five goals and 10 points since his trade from the Blackhawks to the Rangers.