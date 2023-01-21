Rangers optimistic Julien Gauthier will return vs. Panthers

Julien Gauthier could soon be back in the Rangers’ lineup.

The 25-year-old, who went on injured reserve a week ago with an upper-body issue, was a full participant Saturday in an open practice at Madison Square Garden and coach Gerard Gallant expressed optimism he will be available to face the Panthers on Tuesday.

“I think he had a real good day today, so the trainers will text me this afternoon and see where he’s at, but I think he looked really good moving forward,” Gallant said. “I’m sure everything’s gonna be a full practice again tomorrow and then he’ll probably be cleared. I haven’t heard that yet.”

That became even more likely about 90 minutes after the Rangers got off the ice on Saturday, as they waived Jonny Brodzinski, who did not have a point since Dec. 20.

Though clearing a roster spot was not a necessity to activate Gauthier — the Rangers had only been carrying 22 players — it was a necessity to continue accruing salary-cap space for the trade deadline.

Julien Gauthier of the Rangers leaves the ice with a trainer after colliding with teammate Sammy Blais on Jan. 12. Getty Images

Gallant did not completely rule out the idea of changing his power play units, but seemed to put down the notion, with the Rangers leaving special teams work until Sunday.

The Blueshirts have scored on just one of their last 19 power play opportunities, prompting discussion over whether to split up the top unit — which has in essence been together since before Gallant was the head coach (with Vincent Trocheck taking Ryan Strome’s old spot at the start of this season).

“I don’t like to give up on people, especially when I know how talented they are and how good they are when they’re at the top of their game,” Gallant said. “I just think it’s a funk and we’ll get out of it.”

A crowd of approximately 6,500 showed up to watch the Rangers practice at the Garden on Saturday and serenaded K’Andre Miller by singing “Happy Birthday” as the defenseman turned 23.

“Loved it,” Miller said. “It was perfect.”

Gallant said he was used to practicing in front of fans from coaching Vegas, which regularly has fans watch its practices.

“It helps the practice,” Gallant said. “Helps the flow going and I think the guys enjoyed it. Don’t want to do it every day, but I think it was perfect for the situation and the setup.”