Rangers offense explodes in Game 1 win over Lightning

The Rangers stole the thunder in Game 1 against the Lightning.

Filip Chytil scored twice and six other Blueshirts tallied two points apiece in a 6-2 win to open the Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

In what was billed a battle between goaltenders Igor Shesterkin and Andrei Vasilevskiy, the Rangers’ offense got started quickly.

New York Rangers center Frank Vatrano #77 celebrates with his teammates after his second-period goal. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Chris Kreider opened the scoring just 1:11 into the game with the teams trading goals until midway through the second, when Chytil scored his first goal and the Rangers began a run of four straight to put the game out of reach.

Shesterkin stood tall, with several big saves among his 36.

The Rangers will look to extend their series lead in Game 2 on Friday.