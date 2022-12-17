Rangers’ offense erupts to beat Flyers for sixth straight win

Artemi Panarin and Barclay Goodrow each had one goal and one assist to lift the New York Rangers past the host Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Saturday.

K’Andre Miller, Jimmy Vesey, Jacob Trouba and Ryan Lindgren also scored one goal apiece for the Rangers, who won their sixth in a row.

Rangers goaltender Jaroslav Halak made 29 saves.

James van Riemsdyk, Scott Laughton and Morgan Frost scored one goal each for the Flyers.

Philadelphia played without Kevin Hayes, who was benched by head coach John Tortorella for personal reasons. Flyers goaltender Carter Hart stopped 29 shots.

The Flyers went ahead 1-0 at 7:11 of the first period when van Riemsdyk spun around and scored from the corner of the net.

The Rangers soon unleashed a flurry of shots and equalized at 16:58 when Panarin connected.

Artemi Panarin tied the game at one apiece in the first period. AP

Jaroslav Halak makes a save during the Rangers’ win over the Flyers. AP

Panarin nearly scored again at 1:54 of the second when he fired a shot which deflected off Philadelphia’s Cam York and then the crossbar.

The Flyers soon earned a power play and Travis Sanheim ripped a slap shot at 6:19 which was denied by Halak.

Seconds after killing off back-to-back power plays, Miller gathered the puck at center ice, skated in all alone and scored for a 2-1 New York lead at 9:09.

Goodrow scored at 12:14 for a 3-1 advantage though it appeared as if the Rangers had too many men on the ice.

The Flyers closed within 3-2 when Laughton corralled a loose puck at center ice, skated in and scored a short-handed goal on the backhand at 17:56.

The Rangers went ahead 4-2 at 6:22 of the third period after Vesey scored for the third time in the last two games. Vesey’s shot landed in the top right hand corner of the net.

The Rangers celebrate during their win over the Flyers. Getty Images

Philadelphia quickly cut the deficit to 4-3 when Frost fired a shot through a screen and past Halak at 7:53.

The Flyers received a power play at 16:40 when Vincent Trocheck slashed Frost. Hart was pulled for an extra skater midway through, but Trouba scored on the empty net from nearly the length of the ice at 17:52.

Lindgren also was credited with a goal with 49.3 seconds left.