Rangers not worried about lack of playoff experience

The Rangers and Penguins match up relatively evenly for their first-round series of the Stanley Cup playoffs, which begins Tuesday night at the Garden, but the largest disparity is in postseason experience.

Pittsburgh has a significant edge in that category. Significant may even be an understatement.

Every year, NHL players talk about the differences between the regular season and the playoffs. The changes in speed, intensity and overall feel of the game. The heightened emotions, the magnified mistakes and the emphasis on battle levels. Many have said that no one can understand what it’s like until you’ve actually experienced it.

But the Rangers aren’t buying into that. The Rangers can’t buy into it, because that is where the Penguins could take advantage of them.

“I don’t think experience is all that it’s chalked up to be,” said Andrew Copp, who participated in practice Sunday for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury that sidelined him in three of the Rangers’ last four games of the regular season. “They’re just three really good players and their team is very good. Obviously, I think our team is very good, too. I think we’re ready for this challenge. It’s definitely going to be a great series and we’re looking forward to it.”

Added Artemi Panarin, who was also back at practice after missing the final two games with an upper-body injury: “We honestly don’t think about that. We respect them, but we just focus on our game. We have the confidence about our game and our young guys, they have the experience already in the season. We should be OK.”

The Penguins are in the playoffs for a 16th-straight season, extending the longest-active postseason streak among teams in the major North American professional sports leagues. (In one of those years, however, the Penguins lost to the Canadiens in the qualifying round of the 2020 bubble.) They’ve won three Stanley Cups over that span as well. The Rangers, who missed the playoffs in each of the last four seasons, haven’t made it out of the second round since the 2014-15 season, when they lost in the conference final in seven games to the Lightning.

In looking at who will likely start in Game 1 for the Rangers, and Sunday’s practice indicated it could be Ryan Reaves over Dryden Hunt, the Rangers have four players with absolutely no playoff experience and nine in total that either have none or just the three games during the 2020 bubble playoffs.

Not including the Rangers who only competed in the bubble, the Rangers’ lineup collectively has 414 playoff games of experience. Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang have 486 games among just the three of them.

“Stanley Cups, the Big Three of Crosby, Malkin and Letang,” Copp said of what comes to mind when he thinks of the Penguins. “Three players that have all won three Cups together, know what it takes this time of year, have kind of seen it all. … Obviously, a team that’s made the playoffs I believe 16 straight years, maybe more. Which is obviously very, very impressive.”

Reaves has the most postseason experience of the Rangers’ anticipated lineup for Game 1, with 84 playoff games under his belt. Chris Kreider isn’t far behind with 80. Defenseman Justin Braun, who would likely be the first defenseman in should an injury arise, has 100 games of playoff experience.

The last time the Rangers and Penguins squared off in the playoffs was in 2016, when Pittsburgh handily took the series in five games. The only player who is still on the Rangers roster from that year is Kreider.

“It’s just the even-keel mentality,” Copp said. “If you win Game 1 of the first round, doesn’t mean you won the Stanley Cup. And if you lose Game 1, doesn’t mean you’re going home in four. Probably just keep that even-keel mentality. It’s a long series, but it’s a short series, too.

“Just kind of riding that fine line of urgency and desperation, but at the same time, not getting too desperate and making erratic plays to try and come back in a game or something like that. Just kind of stay the course.”