Rangers nip Flyers to finish longest road trip of season on high note

PHILADELPHIA — Despite a COVID-19 outbreak that steadily crept through their locker room as they traveled from city to city, the Rangers got the best of their longest road trip of the season.

To cap the 12-day stretch of five away games, the Rangers scored two third-period goals to pull out a 3-2 win over the Flyers in an otherwise monotonous matchup Saturday night in front of a stiff, lifeless crowd of 18,293 at Wells Fargo Center.

The victory lifted the Rangers back into first place in the Metropolitan Division, while they handed the Flyers their seventh straight loss.

Following an uneventful second period, in which the Flyers dialed up the physicality and out-hit the Rangers 16-3, the score was tied at one. Neither team could get a hold on the game, which continued well into the third.

Philadelphia pulled ahead off a slap shot from Cam York at 10:11 of the third period. That was when the Rangers woke up.

Just 37 seconds later, the Rangers jumped out on an odd-man rush and Artemi Panarin found Filip Chytil for the 2-2 score at 10:48. Chris Kreider then deflected an Adam Fox shot past Flyers goalie Carter Hart at 13:30 to seal the victory.

Chris Kreider celebrates after scoring the go-ahead goal in the Rangers’ 3-2 win over the Flyers. AP

Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin, in his second straight start in goal after clearing COVID protocol, turned aside 26 of the 28 shots he faced.

The Rangers regained some size and strength in their bottom six with the return of Ryan Reaves and Julien Gauthier, who both missed the previous three games while in COVID-19 protocol. Head coach Gerard Gallant was also back behind the bench following his two-game absence due to a positive test.

Still, the Rangers’ last two lines were filled out with players who have primarily played in AHL Hartford this season: Tim Gettinger and Morgan Barron. With forwards Alexis Lafreniere and Barclay Goodrow still in protocol, the Rangers have gotten an extended look at their depth up front.

Igor Shesterkin makes one of his 26 saves in the Rangers’ win. USA TODAY Sports

“When you know they’re not available, you just look over there and say, ‘This is what we’ve got here, so let’s give him an opportunity there,’ ” Gallant said before the game. “It sounds tough, but that’s your option. That’s when you know your guys, Kris [Knoblauch] and Steve Smith and the coaches have done a great job in Hartford. These guys come up and it’s seamless, there was no issues. They know the system, they played hard, they competed hard, they did exactly what we expected them to do.

“It’s nice when you can rely on that when guys get called up from your farm club, and they’re ready to play for your team. The coaches, you’ve got to give Kris and Steve a lot of credit for that.”

During the first period, both teams worked for extended zone time, with the Rangers controlling the pace through the first half of the period until Philadelphia pushed back toward the end. Considering the Flyers didn’t record a single shot on goal until more than halfway through the first period, the fact they tied the score 1-1 heading into the middle frame took some jump out of the Blueshirts.

With Flyers captain Claude Giroux in the penalty box for hooking, Mika Zibanejad blasted a one-timer to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead just under six minutes into the game. It was Zibanejad’s 150th tally with the Rangers. The Rangers’ power play has now notched a goal in 11 of their last 19 games.

A rare bouncing rebound given up by Shesterkin was then sent back in by Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom to even the score at 11:45.