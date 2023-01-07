Rangers miss chance to move up standings with OT loss to Devils

With the No. 2 spot in the Metropolitan Division on the line, the Rangers missed an opportunity.

The Devils scored twice in the third period to force overtime before Damon Severson scored 2:47 into the extra period to hand the Rangers a 4-3 loss Saturday afternoon at the Prudential Center, which kept New Jersey’s hold on their position in the standings and kept the Rangers at an arm’s distance.

While the Rangers have worked toward turning their season around in the past month or so, the Devils have been in a downward spiral after piecing together one of the best starts in the NHL. Their win on Saturday, however, ended an eight-game losing streak at The Rock and could prove to be a critical two points down the line.

Facing the Devils for the third time this season, Igor Shesterkin was sharp for a majority of the game. The Rangers’ recently-named All-Star stopped 35 of the 38 shots he faced in the loss, which dropped his record to 18-6-6 and the team’s to 22-12-7.

The Devils celebrate their 4-3 win over the Rangers on Saturday. Getty Images

It was, of course, Jack Hughes who kept the Devils in the game with two goals that extended his scoring streak to five straight contests. His first cut the Rangers’ lead 2-1 at 9:24 of the second period, when Hughes intercepted Barclay Goodrow’s pass back to the Rangers zone before splitting two defensemen, Braden Schneider and Ben Harpur, for the Devils’ first shot of the day that beat Shesterkin.

After Chris Kreider cleaned up a rebound off K’Andre Miller’s drive to the net later in the middle frame, Jesper Bratt scored a power-play goal for the Devils roughly 8 ½ minutes into the third to make it a one-goal game once again and keep his team competitive.

Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) passes the puck by Devils defenseman Ryan Graves on Saturday. Bill Kostroun

Chris Kreider scores a goal for the Rangers during their 4-3 OT loss to the Devils on Satuday. Bill Kostroun

Hughes came up big once again when the Devils’ shot from the point ricocheted right to Hughes, who buried it to knot the game at three-all with 9:28 left in regulation.

Taking a stellar chip pass from Alexis Lafreniere, Jimmy Vesey showed some patience and puck control before beating Devils goalie Vitek Vanecek to open the scoring 1:34 into the first period. The goal counted as Vesey’s seventh of the season, while Lafreniere earned his first point since he was a healthy scratch at the end of last month.