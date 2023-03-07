Rangers making dramatic power-play change with Mika Zibanejad

The Rangers are undergoing a dramatic change in power-play personnel in moving Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider onto a different unit than Artemi Panarin and Adam Fox.

Unit 1A will have Panarin, Patrick Kane, Vincent Trocheck, Alexis Lafreniere and Fox while Unit 1B will feature Zibanejad, Kreider, Vladimir Tarasenko, Filip Chytil and Jacob Trouba.

The reason for this is essentially so Zibanejad can station himself in the left circle for his lethal one-timer instead of manning the bumper position in the middle of the ice.

That’s where No. 93 was the last two games after Kane joined the band on the right half-boards and Panarin had moved to the left side.

“It’s not a huge issue, they had two games, but honestly, we just want to put people in the right spot,” head coach Gerard Gallant said after Tuesday’s practice. “Mika was a pretty important guy where he was at [before].

“We were hoping it was going to go real smooth the first two games, it didn’t, so we’ll try to adjust a little bit.

“I want Mika in that spot for sure. Panarin can go anywhere, he can come down the other flank and do what he’s done a lot of the year and make some plays.

“The biggest thing I found in the two games is that people didn’t want to shoot the puck. They wanted to keep passing it and keep passing it,” said the coach. “You’ve got to put some pucks to the net and then things will open up but we didn’t do that enough.

“When I see Mika in the bumper spot in the middle with a chance to shoot the puck but he passed it over there [to the wing], that’s when I sort of said, ‘We’ve got to change things, we’ve got to put him back where he’s comfortable and has been successful.”





The Rangers’ power-play changes are designed to maximize Mika Zibanejad’s one-timer. USA TODAY Sports

Zibanejad has scored 19 power-play goals.

That’s second in the league to Leon Draisaitl’s 26.

Ryan Lindgren, who has missed the last four games with the left shoulder injury he sustained during the first period in Washington on Feb. 25, skated on his own prior to practice and remains, “day-to-day.”





Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren was injured against the Capitals on Feb. 25, 2023. USA TODAY Sports

“It’s moving in the right direction but I can’t say if [Lindgren] can play the next game or not,” Gallant said. “Maybe I’ll know a little more [Wednesday].”

Tyler Motte, believed concussed from the blow to the head he absorbed from Austin Watson on Marcj 2, skated in a non-contact jersey and was also deemed, “day-to-day.”

The Rangers, however, would not have been able to recall Jonny Brodzinski under emergency conditions to fill out a 12-man complement of forwards if Motte were on track to play on Thursday.