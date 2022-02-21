The Hamden Journal

Rangers mailbag: Trade deadline expectations

You ask, we answer. Mollie Walker tackles Rangers questions from Post Sports+ members. Sports+ members can sign up to have Mollie text you the latest word on the Rangers and reply with your thoughts.

Questions edited for clarity.

What are your expectations for the Rangers at the NHL trade deadline?
—Nick Gazerro and Paul Gifford

MW: I expect the Rangers to be active, but a lot of the decisions are going to be based on president-general manager Chris Drury’s assessment of how close the team truly is to making a run at the Stanley Cup. Whether Drury thinks the Rangers are ready now or a season or two away is yet to be seen. His actions as the deadline approaches should be indicative of where he thinks the Rangers are.

