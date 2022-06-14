Rangers’ Magical Season Ends, What’s Next?

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

All good things come to an end.

This Rangers season was a magical one. Almost nobody expected them to be a playoff team. Nobody thought they would be two wins away from the Stanley Cup Final. This young team has a bright future ahead and will look to get to the Cup next season. They might have some new faces on the roster to try to get them there, though.

To discuss the Rangers season coming to an end at the hands of the Lightning, the mysterious Kaapo Kakko scratch and dive into what free agents may stay and who may go, we bring you the season finale of the “Up In The Blue Seats” podcast with Ron Duguay and Mollie Walker. The Post’s Larry Brooks joins us a final time to weigh in on a smashing success of a season and what might happen with the roster this summer.

Up In The Blue Seats Podcast with Ron Duguay, Mollie Walker & Jake Brown

GAME 6 LOSS: Lightning veterans knew how to close a series, despite the panic when the series was 2-0. Rangers did not have the experience and were gassed. Twenty games in 40 days is a lot for a team that has not been there before.

Lightning veterans knew how to close a series, despite the panic when the series was 2-0. Rangers did not have the experience and were gassed. Twenty games in 40 days is a lot for a team that has not been there before. KAKKO MYSTERY: Why did Gerard Gallant scratch Kaapo Kakko for Game 6? Should he have played? Should Ryan Strome have been in the lineup when he clearly was injured? Should the Rangers look to extend K’Andre Miller this offseason before his price goes up?

Why did Gerard Gallant scratch Kaapo Kakko for Game 6? Should he have played? Should Ryan Strome have been in the lineup when he clearly was injured? Should the Rangers look to extend K’Andre Miller this offseason before his price goes up? RANGERS FREE AGENTS: Who stays? Who goes?

Ryan Strome – GOES

Andrew Copp – STAYS

Frank Vatrano – GOES

Tyler Motte – STAYS

Larry Brooks Interview

NY Post Hall of Fame hockey writer

KAKKO: Gallant never truly gave the Kid Line a featured role. Must have believed Dryden Hunt’s speed/physical approach gave them a better chance.

Gallant never truly gave the Kid Line a featured role. Must have believed Dryden Hunt’s speed/physical approach gave them a better chance. SIZE: Rangers badly need size up front this offseason.

Rangers badly need size up front this offseason. FREE AGENCY: Rangers have very little maneuverability due to cap space.

