Rangers legend Emile Francis dead at age 95

The Rangers have lost a pioneer of the franchise.

Former Blueshirts goaltender, head coach and general manager Emile Francis has died, the organization announced on Saturday. He was 95. The cause of death is currently unknown.

“The New York Rangers and the entire hockey world are saddened to learn of the passing of Emile Francis,” president and general manager Chris Drury said in a statement. “Emile’s passion and dedication to the Rangers organization and growing the game of hockey in New York City was second to none. ‘The Cat’ was a true pioneer and innovator, as well as the architect and coach of some of the greatest teams in Rangers history.

“Emile has meant as much to the Rangers as any person who has been part of the organization throughout its history. Our thoughts are with Emile’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Francis, who was nicknamed “The Cat,” got his start with the Rangers after the Blackhawks traded him to New York during the 1948-49 season. He wore red, white and blue for parts of four seasons, primarily playing in the AHL, but appeared in 22 games with the Rangers.

Post retirement, Francis coached the Rangers’ Ontario Hockey Association affiliate, the Guelph Royals, for two seasons from 1960 to 1962. Francis was then promoted to assistant general manager before ultimately taking over as both general manager and head coach in 1965.

The Rangers made the Stanley Cup playoffs in nine consecutive seasons from 1966-67 to 1974-75, including four straight semifinal appearances and a trip to the final in 1971-72, during Francis’ tenure. He also coached for parts of 10 seasons over three different stints.

Francis is still the Rangers’ all-time leader in wins, games coached and points percentage in franchise history. Additionally, no other Rangers coach has more playoff wins (34) or more playoff game appearances (75) than Francis.

“I mourn the loss of my dear friend, Emile Francis,” senior advisor to the owner and alternate governor Glen Sather said. “I had the privilege to play for Emile, coach against him, and work in the league as a general manager at the same time as him. I always admired Emile’s passion and dedication, and he was one of the true characters of our game. I’d like to express my deepest condolences to everyone who knew and loved Emile.”