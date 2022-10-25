Rangers lack depth, centers for third and fourth lines

The Rangers’ best team has Barclay Goodrow playing fourth-line center. But because of injuries and coaching decisions, Goodrow has filled that role only once through the season’s first six games. That was for the 6-4 victory against the Ducks on Oct. 17 in which he skated between Dryden Hunt and Ryan Reaves.

And No. 21 won’t be playing there for the foreseeable future in the wake of Sunday’s suspected concussion sustained by Filip Chytil in that early first-period collision with Columbus’ Cole Sillinger. The foreseeable future encompasses at least a week and the next four games, per a club advisory.

So Goodrow, who had played five games on Chytil’s wing with four different third parties, will slide into the middle of the third line in No. 72’s absence as he did for the final 58 minutes on Sunday. Ryan Carpenter, meanwhile, will remain as the club’s fourth-line center.

Issues of depth in New York that can manifest even in the best of times will become more apparent without Chytil, who had been playing assertive, self-confident hockey. So will the lack of definition of both the Blueshirts’ third and fourth lines. So will the absence of depth down the middle throughout the organization.

No one is suggesting the Rangers have lost two straight while playing down against the Sharks and Blue Jackets because of the bottom six. When a team is as top-heavy as the New York Six, the burden is on the premium players to produce and generate momentum. That did not happen in either the OT loss to San Jose or the defeat to Columbus in which the team was outscored 5-0 at five-on-five. Paging Chris Kreider.

Third amendments

Sammy Blais still is finding his footing after a long injury layoff. NHLI via Getty Images

Head coach Gerard Gallant prefers the third line to be a third scoring unit rather than a checking ensemble. That’s why The Kid Line fits into Gallant’s vision so well. But the coach broke up The Kids entering the season by moving Kaapo Kakko onto the first line with Kreider and Mika Zibanejad.

The essence of that unit was further diluted one period into the season, when Alexis Lafreniere was needed to move to right wing on the Artemi Panarin-Vincent Trocheck second line when Vitali Kravtsov went down with an upper-body injury.

The third line became Chytil centering Goodrow and a winger to be named later. Jimmy Vesey, Sammy Blais and Kravtsov each have filled that role. Off of the way the Blueshirts practiced Monday, it appears as if Goodrow will center Vesey and Kravtsov for Tuesday’s Garden showdown against defending Cup champion Colorado as a kind of a cut-and-paste third unit while Carpenter skates on the fourth line between Blais and Reaves.

Blais is feeling his way back after missing the final five-and-a-half months of last season. He hasn’t yet found his speed or forecheck game. Neither Carpenter nor Reaves plays with great pace. The fourth line is seeking an identity. So is the third. It is fair to say that so are the Rangers. If the expiration date on being known as “last year’s conference finalists” has not passed, it will soon. This team needs to claim its own identity.

Center of (no) attention

The Rangers have not focused on drafting centers, leaving a void of replacements for Filip Chytil after his suspected concussion. Getty Images

It is not as if the Rangers have an apparent plug-in facsimile for Chytil within the system. The organization has not made it a priority to zone in on drafting centers since Chytil (at No. 21 overall) and Lias Andersson (at No. 7) were selected in 2017.

Neither current GM Chris Drury nor his predecessor Jeff Gorton has been able to turn at least a perceived overabundance of prospects on defense into a prospect down the middle. That prospect-for-prospect deal with the center-heavy Kings that has been made thousands of times on internet message boards never has materialized.

So it is this. Goodrow takes that spot. It is hardly calamitous, but with Goodrow in the middle and Vesey on the left, Kravtsov seems like a piece of the jigsaw puzzle that has smooth edges when one with jagged edges fits. Cut and paste. Mix and match. A couple from Column A and one from Column X.

Wolf eyes

Will Cuylle, the 20-year-old winger prospect, has been AHL Hartford’s best player in the early going. Getty Images

The Blueshirts will go into Tuesday’s match without a spare healthy forward before reviewing the situation ahead of Wednesday’s match against the Islanders at Belmont. They are likely to promote a forward for the two-game trip to Dallas on Saturday and Arizona on Sunday.

We’re told Will Cuylle has been the AHL Wolf Pack’s best forward through their 0-2-1-1 getaway (two regulation defeats and one apiece in overtime and in the shootout). The 2020 second-rounder has scored two goals. But the hierarchy may want to exercise prudence with the 20-year-old winger and allow him to gestate and build a season in Hartford before bringing him to the NHL.

Center Gustav Rydahl, a healthy scratch for the AHL season’s second game, played well in two defeats this past weekend and could be a plug-in. Usual suspect Jonny Brodzinski is always a good bet for this type of emergency recall. Julien Gauthier, who has scored twice and is playing in all roles, also might be a candidate.

Reports are very encouraging on defenseman Matt Robertson, who is off to a strong start with the Wolf Pack following a rather disappointing showing during camp. Bobby Trivigno, though, could soon find himself assigned to Jacksonville of the ECHL after having been scratched in three of the first four contests.