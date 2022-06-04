Rangers’ Kid Line maturing into bonafide stars

There needs to be a new nickname for the Kid Line.

Alexis Lafreniere, Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko are no longer inexperienced, wide-eyed boys who are just happy to be here. They have looked like men among men, on and off the ice, with invaluable contributions for the Rangers throughout this playoff run. Once again, the trio played a major role Friday night in lifting the Rangers to a 3-2 victory and a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Final against the Lightning.

They combined for a goal, nine shots, two takeaways, four hits and a blocked shot in the victory. They have 23 points so far this postseason. But their possession time throughout Game 2 was what really stood out about their performance.

“Those guys have really stepped up and produced,” Adam Fox said. “For them to be gaining confidence and producing as well, it’s huge for us. We have a lot of faith when they’re on the ice. They’re really skilled players, but they’re committed to doing the little things and they’re playing real hard and it’s obviously good for our team as well.”

Kaapo Kakko Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

Kakko scored the go-ahead goal at the end of the first period, taking a slick feed from Fox and deflecting it past Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy for the 2-1 lead at 17:32. The Rangers’ third line continued to apply pressure throughout the game by repeatedly hemming Tampa Bay in its zone and peppering Vasilevskiy with shots from every angle.

All three can just swarm the offensive zone when they get going. Chytil has become the playmaker the Rangers always hoped he would be. Lafreniere is strong and skates with authority when he has the puck. And Kakko works the walls and below the hash marks whenever he gets the chance to.

Asked if his strong play behind the goal is something he and his linemates have talked about or if it’s a skill that is just coming out more now, Kakko said it was the latter.

“I think maybe more coming out now,” Kakko said before the game. “We’ve been talking [about] trying to get some time in the offensive zone and maybe a little bit [of] pucks behind the goal. Have someone there all the time and then guys in front of the net. That’s the thing that we’re trying to do a little more right now.”

The Rangers have won eight straight games at home, becoming the first team with eight or more consecutive home wins since the Kings in 2013. They became the sixth team in the past 25 postseasons to put together such as run at home, joining the 2008 Penguins, 1997 Red Wings, 2013 Kings, 2009 Red Wings and 2003 Devils.