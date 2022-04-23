Rangers’ Julien Gauthier, Greg McKegg get chance to shake off rust

BOSTON — The Rangers’ list of injured players is a tad longer than they want at this time of year, but the injuries have given others who haven’t seen game action in a while a chance to shake off some rust.

Andrew Copp (lower-body injury) and Filip Chytil (upper-body injury) were scratched for the 3-1 loss to the Bruins on Saturday after both forwards were hurt in the lopsided win over the Islanders on Thursday. Chytil missed his third game in the last month due to the injury, while Copp was sidelined for the first time since joining the Rangers via trade on March 21.

In replacing those two forwards, Julien Gauthier and Greg McKegg drew back into the lineup. Gauthier, who finished with one shot on goal and one hit, had been a healthy scratch in 17 of the previous 18 games. He skated on the right wing of the third line, alongside Alexis Lafreniere and Barclay Goodrow, in his first game since April 3.

With one hit over 9:23 , McKegg competed in his first game since April 1. The 29-year-old forward joined the fourth unit, lining up on the left wing of Kevin Rooney and Ryan Reaves.

Greg McKegg stares down at the ice during the Rangers’ 3-1 loss to the Bruins. Getty Images

“Both of them haven’t played in a while, but they’re both NHL players, they’re both veteran players and looking for the opportunity to get them in there,” Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant said of Gauthier and McKegg prior to the loss. “I’m sure they’re excited to play. It should be fun. They both know their roles and their job. Kegger adds a lot of experience, penalty kill, defensive player. And Gauthier’s got a lot of speed and wheels. Hopefully we see those elements today with our group.

“When you’re missing players and the other guys get an opportunity, you hope they just keep going and keep winning hockey games.”

Kaapo Kakko also missed a third straight game with an undisclosed lower-body injury, while Tyler Motte was sidelined for a seventh in a row with a “significant” upper-body injury.

“It’s not about resting players, it’s about making sure our players are healthy — and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Gallant said. “Guys need some time, we’ll give them the time. Of course, with a couple minor injuries [Thursday night against the Islanders], different guys are going to get a chance to play.”

After Chris Kreider set up Mika Zibanejad for a power-play goal in the third period, the two forwards have now combined for 41 man-advantage goals, surpassing Jaromir Jagr and Petr Prucha for the most combined power-play goals between two Rangers in a single season.

The goal also was Zibanejad’s 15th power-play goal, tying a career high.

Saturday marked the Rangers’ final road game of the regular season, over which they posted a 25-14-2 away record.