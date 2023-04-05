Rangers’ Jacob Trouba leaves game with upper-body injury

The Rangers have another injury concern on their blueline, just when they seemed back at full-strength.

Jacob Trouba was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday’s game against the Lightning with an upper-body injury, the Rangers announced.

Trouba appeared to sustain the injury with about 12 minutes left in the opening period.

Corey Perry shoved Trouba from behind — clipping the defenseman’s shoulder — and pushed him into Tanner Jeannot.

The sequence of events ended with Trouba tripping and falling face-first onto the ice.

Trouba returned to the bench and appeared to be shaken up.

The Rangers’ captain then went down the tunnel.

It’s the latest injury the Blueshirts have dealt with on their blueline, as Ryan Lindgren just returned to the lineup Wednesday after missing 17 of the previous 18 games due to a shoulder injury.

The Rangers still have six defensemen for the final 40 minutes against Tampa Bay, though they’ll now adjust with four left and two-right handed blueliners.

With Patrick Kane out due to maintenance and a lower-body issue, the Blueshirts were forced to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.





Jacob Trouba exited Wednesday’s game with an upper-body injury. Getty Images

Trouba, their captain, has skated in all 78 games this season, scoring eight goals and contributing 22 assists while paired with K’Andre Miller.

The Rangers lead the Lightning, 3-1, early in the second period behind goals from Chris Kreider, Kaapo Kakko and Tyler Motte.