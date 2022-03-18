Rangers-Islanders had playoff feel thanks to standout goalies

This was a riveting playoff-type game played in a celebratory playoff-type atmosphere at the Garden, which is the best we get these days between the Rangers and Islanders, teams that have somehow not met in the playoffs since 1994.

That “somehow” might be explained by the fact that our two teams have both made the playoffs at the same time in just four of the intervening years — 2007, 2013, 2015 and 2016 — since the Blueshirts’ humiliating four-game sweep by an aggregate 22-3 score that represented the first step in ending the 54-year Cup drought.

The Blueshirts are not only marching toward their first playoff berth since 2017, but competing for home-ice advantage. The two-time running semifinalist Islanders, well, they stand 17 points behind second wild-card Washington while holding three games in hand, even after going 5-2 in their past seven matches.

But you can be certain that the visitors were all singing to the soundtrack of the “Man of La Mancha,” and dreaming the impossible dream following Thursday’s 2-1 victory over the Rangers in as entertaining an episode of the Battle of New York as we have had in some time.

The goaltending was superb at both ends of the ice, with Ilya Sorokin turning in a pair of circus saves that allowed him to outdo his buddy Igor Shesterkin at the other end of the ice. The Rangers carried the play for the most part in a fast and physical game in which they gave more than they took.

As head coach Gerard Gallant noted, the Blueshirts did not simply respond, they initiated. They set the physical tone early when Ryan Reaves first put Zdeno Chara down on a reverse hit then stapled Cal Clutterbuck to the wall seconds apart midway through the first period.

Igor Shesterkin Getty Images

But, unable to score at even-strength, they were ultimately beaten when Kyle Palmieri broke a 1-1 draw by swatting one in from in front with 2:44 remaining in the third after Oliver Wahlstrom’s blatant elbow/shoulder to Ryan Lindgren’s head at the other end of the ice went uncalled.

The officiating was dodgy all night, though if not for Sorokin’s acrobatics and brilliance, the Blueshirts would surely have been able to overcome that. For this one night, the Rangers had the sinking feeling so many opponents have had this season after being shut down by Shesterkin.

“I think going forward, this effort is the standard,” Jacob Trouba said. “We know we can play this way. If we do, we like our chances in a lot of games.”

Chances, yes, the Blueshirts had more than a few, none more glittering that Artemi Panarin’s drive toward a wide-open left side of the net from the left circle on which Sorokin somehow got his paddle after tumbling across the crease. That was at 5:20 of the first period.

The shot came off a feed from Frank Vatrano, inserted by Gallant into the premium right-wing spot on the Panarin-Ryan Strome line a day after having been acquired from Florida in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick. That’s pretty heady stuff for the 28-year-old who has generally been a bottom-sixer for the second-overall Panthers who are brimming with talent.

Ilya Sorokin Getty Images

“That’s a great opportunity playing with two world-class players like that,” said the winger who brought zip to the game in 14:47 of ice time. “I’m just trying to bring my speed and get to the dirty areas and create space for them.”

Vatrano, who had scored 10 goals (eight at five-on-five) for Florida in 12:12 of average ice time, is the sixth winger to play on the right with Strome and Panarin. Dryden Hunt, who had played the past 10 games and 25 overall in that spot, was bumped to what became an energetic third line with Filip Chytil and Barclay Goodrow.

The move — likely only the first before the trade deadline strikes at 3 p.m. on Monday — gives Gallant options. It also creates internal competition for not only a spot in the top-six, but to get into the lineup. It is unknown whether the personable newcomer has the right stuff to ride with the Big Dogs for the long haul, but Gallant will give the UMass product a shot.

So, a defeat to the Islanders. A defeat in which Chris Kreider’s 40th goal came on the power play, which means nothing for the Blueshirts at five-on-five. Many nights, this would be a more prominent piece of the story. But not this one, when a playoff-type game featured a playoff-type goaltending duel.

One day maybe Shesterkin and Sorokin will hook up in a real-life playoff Battle for New York. Twenty-eight years without one is more than enough.