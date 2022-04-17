Rangers’ improved defense on display with consecutive shutouts

Despite their reputation as a team with an arsenal of offensive weapons to go along with elite goaltending, the Rangers defense has significantly improved since the trade deadline and it’s been on full display in the last handful of games.

The Rangers posted back-to-back shutouts in their last two matchups and have blanked opponents three times in their last five. Alexandar Georgiev faced the Flyers on Wednesday and Igor Shesterkin took on the Red Wings Saturday, which marked the first time the Blueshirts had consecutive shutouts by different goaltenders since 2014-15 when Cam Talbot and Henrik Lundqvist did it.

So it’s not just on the scoreboard. In contrast to the start of the season, the Rangers have cracked down on limiting scoring chances and have outshot their competition in all but two games since March 21.

Post Sports+ members, sign up to have Mollie Walker text you the latest word on the Rangers and reply with your thoughts and questions. Not a Sports+ member yet? Try it now.

Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) and Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) jostle for the puck. AP

Not only has their overall defense improved, but the Rangers’ puck management has taken strides as well. According to Natural Stat Trick, the Rangers committed just four giveaways and limited the Red Wings to five high-danger scoring chances in the 4-0 win Saturday afternoon at the Garden.

“When you play with the puck, you don’t have to play that much defense,” Mika Zibanejad said. “I really think it starts with that. And I think we’ve been better supporting each other coming out of our own zone. Teams are going to do a good job forechecking and getting their chances and getting their zone time against you, but I think when we’re aggressive, when we’re rolling — even without the puck — I think that’s what’s been helping us a lot. When we sit back, you notice a big difference. I think that goes for our whole game plan and I think that’s really been the biggest difference.”

Rangers forward Frank Vatrano (77) defends the Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin on Saturday. USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers have gone 5-1 in the last six games, while outscoring opponents 21-6. Granted, it wasn’t all stiff competition against the Devils, Penguins, Senators, Flyers and Red Wings — and the lone loss came against the Hurricanes, with whom the Rangers are tied for first in the Metropolitan Division.

Still, shutouts in three of five games is telling. President and general manager Chris Drury acquired three defensively responsible forwards in Frank Vatrano, Andrew Copp and Tyler Motte, who is out for the remainder of the regular season and potentially the playoffs with an upper-body injury.

<br />

Head coach Gerard Gallant noted last week that the Rangers haven’t changed anything system-wise. The defensive improvement, he said, has stemmed from playing a smarter game with the puck and keeping it simple.

Even though goaltending has played a big part of it, the Rangers’ 2.47 goals-against average is the second lowest in the NHL, behind only the Hurricanes’ 2.43.

“I wasn’t surprised at all,” Vatrano said of the Rangers’ defensive efforts. “Obviously being a part of New York now, but playing against them this year, you know every game you play against them is going to be a tough game up and down the ice. To come here and bring my game and adjust to the playing style, there wasn’t too much of an adjustment.

“It’s a high-powering offensive team and we can play defense, too, when we need to. Defense wins hockey games. Doesn’t matter how many goals you score — obviously it’s great to score goals — but coming down the stretch here coming into the playoffs, it’s about keeping the puck out of your net and playing a good team defensive game.”