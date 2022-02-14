Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin feels refreshed after long NHL break

Igor Shesterkin is the runaway favorite to win the Vezina Trophy, after posting 22 wins and a .937 save percentage in the 29 games he’s played so far this season, but the Rangers’ goaltender is not one to entertain hypotheticals.

Asked if he’s paid any attention to the fact that he’s been at the center of the conversation for the top goaltending award, Shesterkin was quick with a response.

“No, I don’t speak English,” he said in perfect English.

What about in Russian?

“They don’t talk about it,” he quipped.

That kind of answer is not a surprise coming from a goalie who is seemingly never satisfied with his performance. Even after a shutout, Shesterkin said he is able to identify mistakes in his game that he wants to correct.

The 26-year-old spent part of the All-Star break in Miami. And even though it was nice to get some R&R, Shesterkin said he thought it was too much time off from game action. One week, he said, is good enough. Still, Shesterkin agreed that he feels refreshed heading into the Rangers’ final 35 games.

“I feel pretty good,” Shesterkin said. “We have a goal to make the playoff games, and we just need to keep going. Show our game. Every game is important.”

In regards to how Gerard Gallant plans to deploy his goaltenders going forward, the Rangers coach, as expected, hasn’t revealed much over the last few practice days. It’s safe to assume Shesterkin will get the start against the Bruins on Tuesday, especially since it’s the Rangers’ first game since Feb. 1.

Gallant said he and director of goaltending Benoit Allaire do have a big-picture plan for how they expect the goaltending schedule to play out, but he noted that it often changes quickly. In turn, Gallant admitted he doesn’t pay much attention to it.

“I’m not concerned about that, honestly,” Gallant said when asked how many games he expects Shesterkin to play. “Things change day-to-day in our business, so I’m worried about [Tuesday’s] game. I’m not worried about Igor playing 30 games or 35 games or 15 games, I’m worried about getting a good goalie in the net for the next 35.

“It’s not about Igor, it’s not about Georgie, it’s about winning hockey games and playing who’s ready to go.”

Gallant wouldn’t confirm whether Patrik Nemeth will be available Tuesday, while also declining to say if the veteran defenseman is OK physically.

“He’s had four good practices, that’s all I’m going to give you,” he said.

Six of the Rangers’ next eight games will be played at home. Of their final 35 games, 20 are at Madison Square Garden.