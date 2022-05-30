Rangers ignoring outside noise ahead of Game 7 against Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C.— Artemi Panarin walked under a ladder.

No superstitions were on display from the Russian, who tempted Game 7 fate by walking under the ladder that was nearby the corner entrance to the ice for the morning skate, hours before his team’s showdown with the Hurricanes.

But that act of symbolism is fairly emblematic of this Rangers group that has operated as a hermetically sealed unit throughout the playoffs, if not the regular season, as well.

And if the Blueshirts haven’t necessarily adopted a public “circle-the-wagons, us against the world” mentality, they have taken the posture that nothing from the outside matters. Outside influences have not been a factor.

“I don’t think we’ve ever gone there,” Jacob Trouba said when asked if the team has embraced the notion of proving people wrong. “I think it’s about our belief in the room.

“Obviously there has been the narrative of experience versus being young and all that, but we don’t really care or pay attention to that. We know what we have inside the room and believe in what we’re capable of [achieving].”

The Blueshirts have been underestimated most of the year. They have an indefinable quality that cannot be quantified. They figure out ways to win games. They had done that 52 times during the season and seven more times in the tournament entering Monday’s decisive contest. They were not about to change much in search of No. 60.

Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (center) celebrates with defensemen Braden Schneider (#45) and Justin Braun (#61) during the team’s Game 6 win over the Hurricanes on Saturday, May 28, 2022 AP

“We’ve had our backs against the wall a couple of times, probably not by design,” said Ryan Strome, whose club had escaped extinction four times over the previous nine games. “But we’ve had the response for those moments.

“I just think we’ve done a good job of staying even keel. We’ve had big moments from big guys. I think we’re ready for the moment. There’s a lot of excitement. Especially after Game 5 here, I think everyone was champing at the bit to get another shot at these guys at their rink. And that’s what we got.”

There is a mystique about Game 7 that does not attach to any other contest. The Rangers not only had played an overtime Game 7 in the prior series against the Penguins but had played the equivalent of a Game 7 three other times when facing elimination against Pittsburgh and Carolina.

Chris Kreider (left) and Frank Vatrano in action during the Rangers’ Game 6 win against the Hurricanes on Saturday, May 28, 2022 JASON SZENES FOR THE NEW YORK POST

Rangers coach Gerard Gallant (Center) during Game 3 against the Hurricanes on Sunday, May 22, 2022 JASON SZENES FOR THE NEW YORK PO

The Blueshirts are used to it. So to an extent are the ‘Canes, who beat the Bruins in a 3-2 Game 7 to take the all-homer first round. Both teams have been there and done that. Neither team would have been expected to change much. You don’t redo the playbook for the 96th game of the year.

“We can say all you want that it’s just another game but if you lose you go home,” said head coach Gerard Gallant. “Obviously guys know, you don’t have to bring it up, you don’t have to read the paper and say, ‘Oh, it’s Game 7.’

“We know what’s at stake. But you go play. You can’t change your preparation. You can’t change your game plan. You play the game, you play hard, and hopefully, you get the breaks and win the hockey game.”

Gallant is a man of relatively few words. There’s probably not much chance that any of his pregame talks with the team will replace the Kurt Russell-as-Herb Brooks’ “Miracle on Ice” motivational tour de force.

“That’s not going to change and that’s not going to be a whole lot of speech,” Gallant said of the pregame approach. “It’ll be about 25 seconds.”

The Rangers will face the Hurricanes in Game 7 on Monday, May 30, 2022 JASON SZENES FOR THE NEW YORK PO

There was the expectation that core leaders such as Trouba or Chris Kreider would speak up in the room, but again, nobody was likely to bring up a Blueshirt equivalent to winning one for the Gipper.

“They’ve had a day-and-a-half to get ready to play. Our kids are prepared,” Gallant said. “They’ve got 14 games of playoff experience, they’re excited and they’re playing well.

“I’m sure Trouba and Kreider will say some things but we don’t need [big speeches]. We just need to play our game and play it fast. That’s what we talk about. You get 20 guys pulling the same rope and you play well and you move on.

“If not, you did the best you can.”