Rangers hurt by faceoff woes vs. Hurricanes

Perhaps it is time for Chris Drury to speed dial Pierre Racicot.

Remember back in training camp when the Blueshirts’ newly minted president-general manager invited the newly retired NHL linesman to work with the team on its perpetual issues at the faceoff dots?

Racicot’s counsel paid some dividends during the season, maybe scant, but the Blueshirts did improve from 44.5 percent a year ago — a performance that was not only last in the league but the next-to-worst record of any club in nine seasons — to 48.1 percent this year, 24th in the league.

Even more encouraging is that the Blueshirts were just over 50 percent for the final 22 games of the season dating back to March 17.

But the Rangers have regressed since the opening puck drop of the playoffs, dropping back to 42.8 percent that ranks last among the 16 tournament qualifiers. If there is good news to be gleaned from all these stats, it is that the mighty two-time running Stanley Cup champion Lightning — next on the docket if the Blueshirts advance — are 15th.

If there is bad news to be gleaned by perusing the numbers it is that the Blueshirts have gotten worse in this round against Carolina, entering Tuesday’s Game 4 at the Garden having won merely 41.9 percent of their draws against the ‘Canes. They were 20-for-49 in Game 1, 27-for-62 in Game 2 and 26-for-63 in Game 3.

Of course, all faceoffs are not created equal. But in losing these battles at the dots so consistently, the Rangers find themselves in almost constant chase of the puck. That is certainly a factor in the club’s inability to generate a meaningful quantity of high quality scoring opportunities against Antti Raanta.

By the way, sometimes this doesn’t make the slightest sense. Because after Kevin Rooney won 11 of his 18 draws in the opening set on the road, the club’s fourth-line center and penalty-killer lost all 10 faceoffs he took in Sunday’s Game 3 at the Garden. So Rooney, who lost all three he took against Vincent Trocheck and Jesperi Kotkaniemi and the two he took against Jordan Staal and Seth Jarvis, is now at 39.3 percent.

On and on it goes (or doesn’t) for the Rangers, who incredibly have not won at least half of their draws since the 2008-09 season. They’ve had Brad Richards and Derek Stepan; Brian Boyle and Dom Moore; Derick Brassard and Kevin Hayes; Brandon Dubinsky and Erik Christensen; John Mitchell and, among others, Drury, himself. There must be something in the water.

Gerard Gallant generally downplays the issue but when he was asked why he had juggled the club’s line combinations for Game 3, the head coach’s explanation went right to the dots of the matter.

“I just wanted to get Copper in the middle—a stronger faceoff guy,” Gallant said, referring to Andrew Copp, who shifted from the right side on the Ryan Strome line to center of a remade third unit. “He did pretty well but we still had a lot of trouble at the faceoff dot. That was my thinking.”

Copp, who’d won just 8 of 19 in the first two games, took 9 of 16 in Game 3. He now leads the Rangers at 47.2 percent in this series. Ryan Strome follows at 45.2 percent.

Mika Zibanejad, whose 52.3 percent efficiency this season ranks as the third-best mark over the last 13 seasons among Rangers taking at least 1,000 draws, behind only Dom Moore’s 54.5 in 2014-15 and Drury’s 52.9 in 2009-10, is at 44.4 percent against Carolina.

Meanwhile, Staal (39-for-58) and Trocheck (27-for-40) are feasting at 67.2 percent and 67.5 percent, respectively. Sebastian Aho, though, is at a very Rangers-like 44.1 percent.

Again, some faceoffs are more important than others from both an offensive-zone and defensive-zone perspective. But none are truly insignificant.

Offense suffers when a team wins 21 of 54 offensive-zone draws (38.8 percent), as the Rangers have.

Puck possession takes a hit when a team wins 24 of 53 defensive-zone draws (45.3 percent), as the Rangers have.

The power play is working at a disadvantage when a team wins 2 of 9 offensive-zone draws (22.2 percent), as the Rangers have.

The Rangers are in this. They have gone toe-to-toe with the ‘Canes so far. But face-to-face has been a significant problem.

Where is Racicot when the Blueshirts need him?