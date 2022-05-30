Rangers-Hurricanes Game 7: Live updates and analysis

It all comes down to this.

The Rangers and Hurricanes will be playing to keep their seasons — and their Stanley Cup chase — alive on Monday night (8 p.m. ET, ESPN, SN, TVAS) at PNC Arena in Raleigh for Game 7 of their Eastern Conference second-round seres.

The winner will go on to face the two-time defending Cup champion Lightning, while the loser can start making tee times an get a jumpstart on their offseason training programs.

For both teams, it’s the second Game 7 of their 2022 postseasons: Carolina edged out the Bruins to earn their second-round berth, while the Rangers rallied from a 3-1 series deficit to top the Penguins.

The home team has won each game in the series, the 22nd time in NHL history that’s occurred heading into Game 7.

Pregame Warmups

