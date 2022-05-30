Rangers-Hurricanes Game 7 guide: Key matchups, trends

Here we go again.

For the fifth time in the span of a couple weeks, the Rangers’ season is on the line. And for the second straight playoff series, it will come down to a Game 7. If the Rangers can make it past the Hurricanes on Memorial Day in Raleigh, N.C., the Lightning await in the Eastern Conference final.

After a Game 6 in which the Rangers played their best 60 minutes of the second round, the momentum is with them, though that has meant nothing thus far in a series in which the home team has won every match.

“I think the key [to Game 7] is probably to try and play like today,” Artemi Panarin said through a translator following Game 6, pointing out the obvious. “We have to play a very disciplined game.”