Rangers hope to learn about Zac Jones, top prospects at rookie camp

The Rangers’ 2021-22 season ended just over three months ago, but it’s already time to get back on the ice though the New York heat might indicate otherwise.

Rookie camp will begin at MSG Training Center in Tarrytown on Wednesday and will run through Sept. 20. The camp will include two prospect games on Sept. 16 and 17 in Allentown, Pa., against their counterparts with the Flyers. The Rangers will then dive right into the main camp on the Sept. 21 before the six-game preseason schedule commences on Sept 26 with a game against the Islanders at the Garden.

The organization will be evaluating a few rookies closely as management pieces together the Rangers’ roster for the 2022-23 season. Here are the top prospects to watch at rookie camp and what the Rangers are hoping to learn about them:

Zac Jones: Can he defend well enough at the NHL level?

Jones will be competing for the sixth/seventh defenseman role along with Libor Hajek and Matthew Robertson. There’s always a chance the Rangers could invite a veteran defenseman on a professional tryout contract, but their cap situation makes filling the job internally more appealing. Hajek may be the most experienced of the three, with four seasons and 94 NHL games under his belt, but Jones is a highly skilled option who not only has some NHL experience of his own, but also impressed with the AHL Wolf Pack last season.

Rangers defenseman Zac Jones AP

“He was awesome, I thought he was our best player for the entirety of the season,” Hartford’s assistant coach turned player development assistant Casey Torres told The Post. “He was so dynamic. He created offense from high and low probability situations. He competed hard. Such great vision on the ice and just a real dynamic presence for us offensively on the back end.”

Jones, drafted 68th overall in 2019, totaled six assists through 10 games in 2020-21 and 12 games in 2021-22 for the Rangers. Not every young defenseman’s transition to the NHL can be as seamless as it was for Braden Schneider, but Jones could improve as he gains more confidence and familiarity with the pace of the league. His ability to effectively quarterback the top power play for Massachusetts and the Wolf Pack set him apart, but Jones doesn’t have a clear path to such a role for the Rangers, with Adam Fox and Jacob Trouba already cemented in those spots. Aside from further strengthening his shot, the offensive side of his game is not a concern. The question now is whether he’s able to fully translate to the NHL his strong ice vision and skating ability in his defensive game.

Will Cuylle: Is he better off getting top-six minutes in Hartford or fourth-line minutes in New York?

The last thing the Rangers want to do is rush another prospect who isn’t ready for the NHL. Almost everything about Cuylle, however, screams NHL-ready. From his 6-foot-3, 212-pound build, which he knows how to use, to his powerful left-handed shot, Cuylle has an opportunity to prove he can skate with the big guys this upcoming training camp. The Rangers’ No. 60 pick in the 2020 draft will have to beat out the likes of Dryden Hunt, Julien Gauthier, Jonny Brodzinski, Ryan Carpenter and Gustav Rydahl, but there’s certainly a path for Cuylle to make the Rangers’ roster at some point, if not right out of training camp.

Will Cuylle playing for Team Canada. Getty Images

The Rangers will have to decide whether Cuylle would benefit more from big AHL minutes or a much lesser role in the NHL.

Brennan Othmann: Can he crack the top nine with a great camp and convince the Rangers to give him an audition?

Considering Othmann can’t be assigned to the AHL, the Rangers have few options when it comes to the left winger. He either will make their opening-night roster or will be assigned back to the Ontario Hockey League’s Flint Firebirds. There’s also a possibility the Rangers want a longer look at Othmann in the lineup, which could earn him some NHL games while management makes a final decision. Othmann was selected 16th overall last year, and his offensive skills are best suited for the top six. Given how many young wingers the Rangers already have in the mix for the top two lines — such as Alexis Lafreniere, Kaapo Kakko and Vitali Kravtsov — Othmann may be edged out of a spot this season.

Matthew Robertson: Can he improve his consistency?

Robertson’s 6-4, 201-pound frame makes him difficult to ignore on the Rangers’ depth chart. Last season was his first with the Wolf Pack and he combined for one goal and 10 assists with 36 penalty minutes in 65 games. It’s also worth noting that 2021-22 was Robertson’s first season away from home after he played five seasons with the Western Hockey League’s Edmonton Oil Kings.

His first professional season had its ups and downs, so it might be in the Rangers’ best interest to let Robertson marinate in the AHL for a bit longer to gain some more confidence. Now that Schneider has moved up and Jones may follow suit, Robertson would have an opportunity to be the top defenseman in Hartford.

“He’s got that physical presence,” Torres said. “He does do a very good job of ending plays in the defensive zone, like that’s a really good skill set for him.”

Bobby Trivigno Robert Sabo

Bobby Trivigno: Can his overall game outweigh what he lacks in size?

As one of the newer players in the Rangers’ prospect pool, Trivigno will be looking to make an impression. He’s not necessarily as close to making the NHL roster as the rest of the prospects on this list, but the feisty winger is a special kind of player and is worth looking out for.

“The last weekend, he had a really good weekend stretch, players on the other team wanted to kill him,” Torres said. “I think that’s part of his game. He brings such intensity and such fire that it makes people want to hate him, but I think that’s a good attribute.Sounds like he had a really good summer training off the ice, he’s added some muscle. He’s certainly doing everything in his power to give himself a shot.”

The primary concern surrounding Trivigno is his 5-8 stature — even if he plays a much bigger game than his size indicates.