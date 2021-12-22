Rangers have sense of déjà vu as NHL breaks early for holidays

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to sink its fangs into another NHL season, there’s an ever-present feeling of déjà vu.

The NHL and NHL Players Association agreed late Monday night to begin the collectively bargained holiday break after the conclusion of Tuesday’s games, two days earlier than scheduled, amid a surge in positive cases throughout the league that has shut down 10 of 32 teams.

One of the two games scheduled for Tuesday night, the Capitals matchup with the Flyers, was ultimately postponed as well. That’s a testament to having around 135 players in COVID-19 protocol as of Tuesday night and the fact that there are 24 teams with at least one player in protocol.

Post Sports+ members, sign up to have Mollie Walker text you the latest word on the Rangers and reply with your thoughts and questions. Not a Sports+ member yet? Try it now.

Including the five games on Thursday that will now need to be rescheduled, the league has now postponed a total of 50 contests this season — 45 in the last eight days.

The Rangers and every other club are set to report back on Sunday for testing, practice and/or travel. Since the NHL is mandating that all practices scheduled for Sunday must begin after 2 p.m. local time, the Rangers tentatively plan to get back on the ice at 4 p.m.. Additionally, upon returning to team facilities, all personnel have to register a negative test result before participating.

The Rangers, Chris Kreider and the rest of the NHL will start their holiday break early amid COVD-19 concerns. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Though the Rangers have known their holiday would begin earlier than expected, after their matchup with the Canadiens on Wednesday was postponed due to the league’s initiative to limit travel, the situation has been eerily reminiscent of the first COVID-19 shutdown during the 2019-20 season.

“Especially with all the news coming out when we were in Colorado,” Chris Kreider said Tuesday after the Rangers’ last practice before the break, referring to the fact that the Rangers’ final game in March 2020 was against the Avalanche. “But seems like they’re doing everything they can to figure out a path to playing a full season and going about it the right way.”

The Rangers have now had three games postponed this season due to the pandemic. The last one was the Nov. 28 matchup with the Islanders, which was just days after their game on Nov. 20 against the Senators was postponed due to Ottawa’s significant outbreak earlier this season. With one player, defenseman Patrik Nemeth, in COVID-19 protocol, the Rangers have fortunately only had three players (Ryan Strome and Greg McKegg) miss time due to the virus.

“We’ve got to make up some games in the back end, but it is what it is, everybody is dealing with it,” defenseman Jacob Trouba said. “We’re pretty lucky we have one case, as opposed to a lot of other teams that have multiple. Just kind of roll with the punches.”

<br />

For Gerard Gallant, who was let go from his last NHL job with the Golden Knights before the first shutdown, it’s the first time the head coach has had to deal with the challenges that come with conducting a season during a pandemic.

“Nothing really caught me by surprise,” Gallant said, adding that he heard a lot about what it was like from other coaches and players. “Then [head athletic trainer and director of sports medicine Jim Ramsay] fills us in every day and when things come up.

“It’s never great, but when you find out and you do what you have to do to play games, that’s the most important thing and stay healthy. I think we’re trying to do the best we can.”