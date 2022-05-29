Rangers have fortitude, heart to win Game 7 vs. Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. — There have been eight playoff series conducted through the hard-cap era introduced in 2005-06 in which the home team had won each of the first six games.

Only three of the home teams won Game 7.

This is the umbrella of recent NHL history under which the Rangers will skate against the Hurricanes in Game 7 of the second round on Monday. This is where the Rangers are seeking to stare down elimination for the fifth time within 14 games.

This is where the Rangers have the opportunity to make their mark nationally while reinforcing the hold they have taken of Back Page New York. This is where they can put an end to whining from the peanut gallery about Sidney Crosby and to the notion that they were the team that did not really belong in the final eight.

The 2012 Black-and-Blueshirts needed 14 games to get through the first two rounds of the playoffs. That is what it is going to take for their linear descendants. Back then, being dragged through a pair of seven-gamers by lower seeds from Ottawa and Washington took too much of a toll on them. I have always believed that their inability to close out the Caps in five or six after leading the conference semis 2-1 and 3-2 cost those Rangers the Cup.

The Rangers celebrate after defeating the Hurricanes in Game 6. Jason Szenes/New York Post

But a decade later, these extra games have become a bonus rather than a burden. Perhaps it is simply a function of the league’s inequitable bracket system that dictates the matchups, but on this date there are five teams that still have a chance to win the Stanley Cup. The Panthers are not among them, neither are the Maple Leafs, nor are the Flames.

But the Rangers, untested in playoff ways only a matter of four weeks ago, are still standing. They are one victory away from a date with the mighty Lightning. One victory away from the final four.

It kind of feels as if the Blueshirts will be playing with house money on Monday even if it’s in the House of Horrors in which the ‘Canes have gone 7-0 through this tournament. The future and all that. Organizationally, that may be true. But that does not hold for the players for whom next year is never guaranteed.

Hence, there is as much at stake for the Rangers as for the home team that is competing in its eighth playoff round over the last four years. This band of Blueshirts will not be back next season. Up to one-third of the group could be gone. We know it and they know it. This team has one time only to win a championship.

This is that time.

Of course the Rangers’ identity flows from the crease, where Igor Shesterkin is at the top of his game and provides an inarguable and growing edge in the goaltending matchup with Antti Raanta. I like the Finnish netminder a lot. He has a great personality. And he’s a very good goalie.

But the 33-year-old can beat himself up pretty good after tough nights. At least that’s how it was when he was Henrik Lundqvist’s backup for two years from 2015-17. And Game 6 was a tough night indeed for Raanta, who was given a Game 5 reprieve when Ryan Strome’s softie that got through him didn’t count because it came on an offside play. Still, it happened. So did multiple bad goals on Saturday.

But if Raanta will be mentally challenged, so will the Rangers, whose fortitude and resilience represent two of the club’s greatest and most endearing assets. But those attributes were barely on display in the Games 2 and 5 defeats here in which Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider were taken to the woodshed by their direct matches in Jordan Staal and Jesper Fast with the rest of the band unable to pick up the slack.

Rangers center Andrew Copp and Chris Kreider react after Artemi Panarin’s goal. Jason Szenes/New York Post

It is on the Rangers’ two senior players to fight their way through this. It is on Kreider to get through his estimable former teammate, win pucks and establish position in front. It is on Zibanejad, tied with Adam Fox for third in NHL playoff scoring with 16 points (7-9), to shake Staal.

In 2000, Toronto’s Mats Sundin shriveled and disappeared when matched against the Devils’ Bobby Holik in the second round of the playoffs that concluded with that Game 6 at the Meadowlands in which the Maple Leafs were credited with a total of six shots.

A year later, the big Swede responded emphatically, recording nine points in a seven-game defeat. This is that for Zibanejad, who represents the team’s offensive engine.

The ‘Canes have constructed a hockey fortress in Raleigh. But it is not impregnable. Game 7 will be about commitment. Game 7 will be about heart. The Rangers have plenty of both.