Rangers hang on against Senators to snap three-game skid

OTTAWA, Ontario — The Rangers built a lead and defended it as if their season depended on it Wednesday night against the Senators.

After struggling to do so in the last few contests, the Rangers took hold of the game at Canadian Tire Center and never relinquished their grip to pull out a 3-1 win that snapped a three-game losing streak.

“That’s the result of kind of going through it, dealing with adversity and coming out and being a desperate group,” Chris Kreider told The Post. “That’s something we have to bottle up and have regardless of how the year is going or how the last games [went] or how the last period or shift went.”

Once Barclay Goodrow deflected in a shot from the point by Ryan Lindgren at 10:52 of the second period, the Rangers had a 2-0 lead, but Shane Pinto answered for Ottawa less than three minutes later with a goal off the rush.

The Rangers have crumbled in similar situations lately, often allowing things to snowball as opponents garner more momentum. Even though Ottawa had two power plays in the second period and another in the third, the Blueshirts spent most of that time in the offensive zone after the Senators’ goal. Some of their best chances came on the penalty kill, including a Jacob Trouba shot off the post.

Jaroslav Halak picked up his first Rangers win on Wednesday. USA TODAY Sports

That carried over into the third period, when the Rangers managed to regain the two-goal lead off a goal from Kreider at 12:59. Lindgren sent the shot in on that one, too, giving him the first three-point game of his NHL career. Goalie Jaroslav Halak also picked up his first win as a Ranger behind 34 saves.

“I think a lot of the times we’ve been getting up in games, you expect the other team to have a push, but we become passive, passengers,” Kreider said. “Kind of hoping the puck gets out. Not wanting to skate because not necessarily wanting to get out of position defensively, but also being flat-footed as opposed to committing to playing quickly, closing quickly and doing whatever it takes to advance.

“It’s not always pretty, obviously, but that’s when we have success. Eventually when the skill comes out, it’s because the will comes first, which is something we’ve talked about.”

Jimmy Vesey put the Rangers on the board first, roughly halfway through the opening period, cleaning up a loose rebound for his sixth point (two goals, four assists) in his last 10 games. Wednesday night marked Vesey’s 10th game of the season playing on the top line with Kreider and Mika Zibanejad, which is something that likely wasn’t in the plans when the Rangers signed the 29-year-old journeyman off his professional tryout.

Ryan Lindgren recorded the first three-point night of his career against the Senators. Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photo/Getty Images

There is no question Vesey has been a workhorse this season. From earning more time on the penalty kill to chipping in points when he can, Vesey has turned out to be an important signing.

Head coach Gerard Gallant switched up the bottom six and broke up the Trouba-K’Andre Miller defensive pairing. Trouba primarily played with Zac Jones, while Miller logged more minutes alongside Braden Schneider. The defensive changes, however, didn’t have as much of an impact as the ones to the forward group.

Vitali Kravtsov was reinserted in the lineup after he had been scratched in the previous eight games. In 10:30 of ice time, the Russian wing had a jump to his game that wasn’t always there in the few full games he played. He contributed on the forecheck, landed a couple of hits and put forth arguably his most effective performance of the season. Oh, and he made it out unscathed.

“I liked him, he played really well,” Gallant said of Kravtsov. “For his first game in probably roughly a month, he looked really good. Really happy for him.”