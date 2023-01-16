Rangers handle Blue Jackets in bounce-back win

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The focus shouldn’t be on which team is at the other end of the ice, but too many losses to bottom-tier clubs is a habit the Rangers don’t want to fall into.

Bouncing back from a ho-hum effort in a loss to the reeling Canadiens on Sunday, the Rangers handily took care of business in a 3-1 win over the Metropolitan Division trailing-Blue Jackets Monday night at Nationwide Arena. Each of the Rangers’ last three losses have now been followed by victories.

The Rangers have learned how the defeats can pile up when they don’t respond, which seemed to be the case most nights through the first two months of the season. But there was no questioning the Rangers’ recovery from one game to the next in their eighth back-to-back set of the season.

Columbus showed its first real signs of life and made a push in the third period, when defenseman Andrew Peeke ended Jaroslav Halak’s shutout bid less than a minute and a half into the final frame. The Blue Jackets also earned a six-on-four power play in the final seconds after Jacob Trouba was called for interference. They couldn’t capitalize.

New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his first period goal. USA TODAY Sports

Halak, who finished with 24 saves in his fourth win in a row, wasn’t tested much until the Blue Jackets came hard in the third and held an 13-7 advantage in shots on goal.

Halak and the Rangers, however, stood their ground.

Barclay Goodrow led the Rangers with a goal and an assist, while Kaapo Kakko dished two helpers in the win. Let it be known that the highlight-reel play of the game came from Vitali Kravtsov, who crashed the net and buried a feed from Filip Chytil to give the Rangers a 3-0 lead at 11:47 of the second period.

New York Rangers’ Jaroslav Halak, left, makes a save against the Columbus Blue Jackets’ Gustav Nyquist. AP Photo

Kravtsov’s five shots on goal were a game high and the Russian winger made things happen despite his demotion to the third line.

The Rangers began wearing the Blue Jackets down right from puck drop, hemming the home team in its zone to the point where the fans at Nationwide Arena would cheer just to see the puck cleared. It was a lopsided opening 20 minutes and it resulted in a lopsided score in favor of the Rangers.

After Columbus defenseman Nick Blankenburg was called for tripping, Alexis Lafreniere hooked Erik Gudbranson to negate the Rangers power play and ignite four-on-four play. Mika Zibanejad then sniped one off the far post to put the Rangers on the board at 12:39.

Elvis Merzlikins makes a save on Alexis Lafreniere. AP Photo

The first two of the Rangers’ three first-period power plays were much the same as they’ve been the last four games, when they went 0-for-11. It quickly became 0-for-13, but that all changed once head coach Gerard Gallant sent out the second power-play unit and made some rare personnel alterations on the Rangers third man-advantage stretch of the period.

Replacing Kravtsov, who came into the game with two assists in his previous 11 contests, with K’Andre Miller, who has been piling on the points ever since his first goal of the season in early December, the Rangers second unit made it a 2-0 game. Goodrow tipped in Miller’s shot from the point with less than a minute left in the first.