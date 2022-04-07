Rangers GM Lester Patrick plays goalie, leads Rangers to win

On April 7, 1928, New York Rangers’ goalie Lorne Chabot left Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals after suffering an eye injury. With no other options to tend the goal for the Blueshirts, Rangers’ GM and coach Lester Patrick donned the goalie pads after only previously playing defenseman in his career.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.