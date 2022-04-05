Rangers get payback on Devils in Ryan Strome’s return

Anything would’ve been an improvement over the last time the Rangers faced the Devils, but this one counted as a much-needed bounce-back victory after a couple of disappointing losses.

The Rangers came to Prudential Center and got the job done against the bottom-feeding Devils on Tuesday, scoring two power-play goals on the way to a 3-1 win in their fourth-to-last road game of the regular season.

With the Penguins’ loss to the Avalanche, the Rangers sunk their teeth even further into second place in the Metropolitan Division with a four-point lead and four more wins than Pittsburgh. The Devils, on the other hand, dropped their fifth game in a row.

It was the fourth and final time the cross-Hudson rivals squared off this season, and the Rangers took the 2021-22 series 3-1.

Ryan Strome returned to the Rangers lineup after a four-game absence with an undisclosed upper-body injury. The Rangers’ top power-play unit seemingly returned to its peak form as well, going 2-for-3 on the night. Coincidence? Probably not.

Ryan Strome celebrates his goal during the Rangers’ win over the Devils on Tuesday. Robert Sabo

The power-play heroics in the opening 20 minutes kept the Rangers ahead through the second period, in which they posted just a single shot on goal as the Devils put up six on goalie Alexandar Georgiev.

But Justin Braun, skating in just his third game with the Rangers, provided an insurance goal just under four minutes into the third period. His long shot from the top of the zone made it a two-goal game. Braun skated on the left side of Braden Schneider for the first time since the Flyers traded the veteran defenseman to New York at the trade deadline, and the pairing was pretty effective.

The Rangers may have fallen behind 1-0 just under seven minutes in the game, when Yegor Sharangovich converted on a breakaway to give the Devils an early lead, but the visitor’s owned the remainder of the first period.

Schneider leveled the Devils’ Jesper Boqvist onto his behind with a clean hit in the neutral zone and Sharangovich pounced on the rookie defenseman unnecessarily. It was Sharangovich’s mistake, because Schneider pummeled the Devils winger and drew blood in his first NHL fight.

Sharangovich was assessed an instigator penalty and a game misconduct, which gave the Rangers a power play. Strome then evened the score at 11:07 of the first with his 16th goal of the season.

Braden Schneider #45 and Devils center Yegor Sharangovich get into a fight. Robert Sabo

The Devils’ Pavel Zacha handed the Rangers another man-advantage opportunity when he was called for holding Adam Fox later in the period. Chris Kreider’s sharp-angled deflection of a pass from Artemi Panarin put the Rangers up 2-1 at 17:57.

The power-play goal was Kreider’s 25th of the season, which surpassed Jaromir Jagr to set a new Rangers record, as well as his 10th game-winning goal of the season, which set another Rangers record.

New Jersey was forced to play with 10 forwards for a majority of the game after losing Sharangovich and one-time Blueshirt Jimmy Vesey to separate incidents with Schneider.

Schneider owned Sharangovich in their first-period bout. Vesey then took the brunt of an awkward hit he made on Schneider against the boards and needed assistance off the ice in the middle frame.

The Devils were already without Nathan Bastian and young star Jack Hughes, who suffered a season-ending left knee injury against the Islanders on Sunday.