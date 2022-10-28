Rangers forward go all-out with ‘Dodgeball’ Halloween costumes

The Rangers don’t normally “Dodge, duck, dip, dive, and dodge,” but on Thursday night, Artemi Panarin, Ryan Reaves, Mika Zibanejad and Barclay Goodrow lived by the words of Patches O’Houlihan.

The four Rangers dressed up as characters from the 2004 comedy “Dodgeball,” with Goodrow, Alanna Reaves, and Panarin’s fiancé, Alisa Znarok, dressed up as team members of the Average Joe’s, while Reaves, Panarin, and Madison Goodrow as members of the Purple Cobras.

Barclay Goodrow shared the images on his Instagram account.

Zibanejad tied the group costume together, going as O’Houlihan, the Average Joe’s outspoken and pee-drinking coach.

The Rangers were on their first of two off nights in a row after falling to the rival Islanders, 3-0, in what was their fourth loss in a row.

After the Rangers made a run to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, they’ve had a slow start to their season.

They’re fourth in the Metropolitan Division at 3-3-2, tied with the Devils and Capitals. They play the Stars in Dallas on Saturday followed by a Sunday night tilt against the Coyotes in Arizona.