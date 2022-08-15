Rangers fire Chris Woodward after $500 million offseason splurge

The Rangers started the year with heightened expectations and will end it searching for a new manager.

The team fired Chris Woodward on Monday, The Post’s Jon Heyman confirmed. The Rangers currently sit with a 51-63 record, 23 games behind the first-place Astros in the AL West.

The Rangers were expected to compete for a playoff spot this season after the splashy additions of Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. The contracts totaled $500 million with Seager getting a massive $325 million after he starred for the Dodgers for years.

Chris Woodward on July 22, 2022. Getty Images

ESPN noted that the Rangers’ 6-24 record in one-run games has spoiled any progress the team has made with a near-even run differential.

Woodward, 46, will finish his Rangers career with a 203-278 record in three-plus seasons. He received an extension this offseason that covered next season and came up with an option for 2024.