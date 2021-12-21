Rangers’ Filip Chytil motivated after being scratched

Up until the last handful of games, Filip Chytil said he believes he was playing some of his best hockey this season.

So when he was a healthy scratch for the first time in more than two years in last Wednesday’s game at Arizona, Chytil wouldn’t say that he was surprised, but he fully understood that it was head coach Gerard Gallant’s decision.

Asked if he felt even more motivated to maintain his spot in the lineup, Chytil agreed.

“Of course, this motivates me not just because I was scratched, but it motivates me to play more, play more minutes,” he said Tuesday after the Rangers’ final practice before their holiday recess. “When I play more minutes I feel more comfortable out there. When you have one or two more shifts every game, that always helps. Just motivates me to play more and even work harder.”

Filip Chytil NHLI via Getty Images

Gallant said he and Chytil didn’t have to have any further discussion about his benching. The Czech was back in the lineup the next game, the 3-2 shootout loss to the Golden Knights on Friday, but he slotted in on the wing with Artemi Panarin sidelined.

The Rangers haven’t gotten much of a look at Chytil on the wing, considering he’s been deployed at center for a majority of his tenure in New York. Chytil pointed out that he hadn’t played on the wing since a game at the World Championships last year.

“He prefers center, there’s no doubt about that,” Gallant said. “Will he play the wing? He’ll play it and he’ll be happy over the wing, too. I talked to him the other day before the game, I said, ‘You might get some more time over [on the wing]. You might play with different linemates.’ He said, ‘Coach, I’ll play wherever. Put me on the ice and I’ll play.’

“He’s a happy kid, he’s an easy-going kid. We’ll do what’s best for our team. He’s fine with that.”

Chytil noted that it doesn’t matter if he’s playing on the wing or at center, saying, ‘It’s still hockey.’ While there’s minor adjustments and little habits to be wary of, Chytil said he just wants to play as much as he can.

“Every day is just part of the process,” said Chytil, who has three goals and four assists in 26 games. “I want to be on the ice all the time. When I missed the game, just watching the game from the stands, I’m happy we got two points. But I don’t want to be sitting in the stands. I want to be on the ice and that’s just — I don’t know. I don’t know what to say about it. Just happy that we won and next game I was back.”

Ryan Strome missed a second straight practice Tuesday due to what the team said was “maintenance.”