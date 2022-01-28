Rangers fall to Wild to spoil Henrik Lundqvist celebration

The Rangers’ season has suddenly been inverted. They have traded in their sluggish starts and gallant finishes for fiery opening plays and a weak endgame.

Friday, for the second time in as many nights, the Rangers blew an early two-goal lead before losing, 3-2, to the Wild — on a night at Madison Square Garden that had been dedicated to legendary goaltender Henrik Lundqvist and raising his retired No. 30 into the rafters.

Once again, the Rangers left it to the last minute, nearly notching the game-tying tally when they swarmed the Minnesota net with seconds left in regulation. The goal was immediately waived off on the ice, but it went under review and the call was ultimately upheld.

The Rangers built another early two-goal lead and managed to carry this one into the second period, after failing to do so Thursday at Columbus. But for the second time in as many games, the Rangers watched as their first-period edge disappeared just as quickly as it formed.

The Rangers surrendered three straight goals after building a 2-0 lead. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

By the halfway point of the second period, the game had gotten away from the Rangers.

The Wild outshot the Rangers, 19-7, and scored two goals in the span of roughly 1 ¹/₂ minutes to even the score 2-2 going into the second intermission. After Wild winger Kevin Fiala cut the deficit to one, Alexis Lafreniere was called for interference to put the visiting team on the power play.

Former Ranger Mats Zuccarello then extended his point streak to 10 games with a power-play goal at 13:47 to tie the game, fittingly scoring on his best buddy Lundqvist’s big night.

Mats Zuccarello (left) celebrates his second period goal. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Less than two minutes into the third period, Frederick Gaudreaeu — who earlier had been stymied by Igor Shesterkn (who made 31 saves) on a penalty shot — sniped one past the Rangers goalie to cap the scoring.

The Rangers’ defense, missing the injured Adam Fox, could’ve been sharper. Minnesota ultimately hung a goal on each of the Blueshirts’ three defensive pairings, with Libor Hajek and Zac Jones watching as Gaudreaeu breezed past them for the game-winner.

The Rangers and Wild get into a scuffle during the second period. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Jones drew into the lineup for the first time since Jan. 6 in Las Vegas, beating out Nils Lundkvist, who was recalled from AHL Hartford earlier in the day. While the Jacob Trouba and K’Andre Miller tandem remained intact, Braden Schneider replaced Fox next to Ryan Lindgren.

Limiting the Wild to just five shots on goal in the opening 20 minutes, the Rangers effectively kept Minnesota out of the dangerous areas of the ice.

In a sequence of patient passing from the Rangers, Ryan Strome connected with Trouba, who hit Barclay Goodrow all alone in front of the net for the 1-0 score. Goodrow had so much time that he paused before wristing the puck in, which pulled the 28-year-old winger into the double-digit goal total for the first time in his career.

A relentless Chris Kreider, later in the period, stuck with a rebound and bodied his way across the Wild crease before batting the puck in through his legs at 17:08.