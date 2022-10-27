Rangers Face Adversity Amid Four-Game Losing Streak

Getty Images

It’s a long season and most teams hit a rough patch at some point.

The Rangers are in the midst of one right now, losing their last four games, two of them coming in overtime and a shootout. They are dealing with some injuries and not enough puck luck. That should change soon enough, so they just have to to roll with the punches.

To discuss the losing streak and the adversity the Rangers are facing, we bring you a new episode of the “Up In The Blue Seats” podcast with Mollie Walker and me, including our weekly chat with The Post’s Larry Brooks.

Up In The Blue Seats Podcast with Jake Brown, Mollie Walker & Larry Brooks:

GEORGIE’S REVENGE: Tuesday’s win for Alexandar Georgiev meant a lot to him going up against the Rangers.

These weren't brutal losses. They are getting chances to score. They have not had much puck luck lately. They are dealing with injuries.

They are not doing well enough and scoring on the power play. Chris Kreider needs to pick up his game and be more visible.

He's hurt again and has not been a factor in a Rangers uniform. They are in a tough spot because they are not going to waive him.

He has not done much, but he's been fine. He's still young and developing as a NHL player.

They have done a terrible job with shortening rivalries. Rangers only play the Islanders three times and now have no more games left at UBS Arena this year. It's crushing a lot of good matchups.

Stan got the press level named after him on Wednesday at UBS Arena. He's been a strong voice for the sport.

