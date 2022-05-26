Rangers Even Series, Get Their Revenge

Getty Images

The Rangers got their measure of vengeance on Max Domi and the Hurricanes on Tuesday, taking Game 4 by a score of 4-1 and tying their second-round series at two-all. They now will head to Raleigh, N.C. on Thursday for Game 5 to try and take the series lead. They took care of business at the Garden, winning both home games to make this a series. Can they find a way to hand the Hurricanes their first home playoff loss?

We break down Game 4 and look ahead to Game 5 on the latest “Up In The Blue Seats” podcast with Ron Duguay, me and guest co-host Dave Maloney.

Up In The Blue Seats Podcast with Ron Duguay, Jake Brown, Andrew Harts & Dave Maloney

GAME 4 REACTION: The Garden was electric again. Fans have done a great job during the playoffs to get this team going. Ryan Lindgren continues to show his leadership for the Rangers.

No penalty was the right call. It led to a goal on the power play for the Rangers. GAME 5 PREVIEW: Dave believes the Rangers now win this series in six games. Ron and I think Rangers in seven.

