Rangers Even Series, Get Their Revenge

Getty Images

The best revenge is massive success.

The Rangers got their measure of vengeance on Max Domi and the Hurricanes on Tuesday, taking Game 4 by a score of 4-1 and tying their second-round series at two-all. They now will head to Raleigh, N.C. on Thursday for Game 5 to try and take the series lead. They took care of business at the Garden, winning both home games to make this a series. Can they find a way to hand the Hurricanes their first home playoff loss?

We break down Game 4 and look ahead to Game 5 on the latest “Up In The Blue Seats” podcast with Ron Duguay, me and guest co-host Dave Maloney.

Up In The Blue Seats Podcast with Ron Duguay, Jake Brown, Andrew Harts & Dave Maloney

  • GAME 4 REACTION: The Garden was electric again. Fans have done a great job during the playoffs to get this team going. Ryan Lindgren continues to show his leadership for the Rangers.
  • TROUBA’S HIT ON DOMI: No penalty was the right call. It led to a goal on the power play for the Rangers.
  • GAME 5 PREVIEW: Dave believes the Rangers now win this series in six games. Ron and I think Rangers in seven.

