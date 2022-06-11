Rangers eliminated by Lightning as Stanley Cup dream ends

TAMPA, Fla. — A treacherous lightning and thunder storm engulfed the Tampa Bay area all day on Saturday, and it made its way onto the Amalie Arena ice to wash away the Rangers.

The Lightning struck the Rangers down the same way they have their past 10 straight playoff opponents, drowning the visitor’s in all three zones and riding a two-goal performance from captain Steven Stamkos to hand the Rangers a 2-1 loss that ended their season in Game 6 of the East final Saturday night at Amalie Arena.

Tampa Bay now marches on to its third straight Stanley Cup Final, where the Avalanche await.

Down a goal with six minutes left in their season, the Rangers earned a critical power play. Andrew Copp won the faceoff and Frank Vatrano ripped a one-timer that blew past Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy to tie the game up.

Exactly 21 seconds later, however, Stamkos net his second goal of the night off a hard move to the net to zap any momentum the Rangers could have had off the tying score.

Steven Stamkos beats Igor Shesterkin for the game-winning goal in the Rangers’ 2-1 season-ending loss to the Lightning. NHLI via Getty Images

The Rangers’ 2-0 lead in the series was obliterated just as quickly as it was built, with the Lightning winning four in a row to prove that they were simply the better team. And that’s just how it goes sometimes, right? The Lightning are the reigning back-to-back champions and are gunning for a three-peat. The Rangers, meanwhile, earned their first legitimate playoff berth in five years and went on their longest run since 2015, when they lost to the Lightning as well.

But the Rangers let a golden opportunity slip through their fingers by not winning either Games 3 or 4. That was their moment to seize, and they didn’t. Now, they head back to New York empty-handed after one of the most extraordinary seasons in recent memory.

Frank Vatrano (left) celebrates after scoring a goal in the third period of the Rangers’ loss. NHLI via Getty Images

Their back-to-back seven-game series in Rounds 1 and 2 eventually caught up to the Rangers, who progressively slowed down as the conference final went on. The Lightning’s stretch of rest, while waiting for the Rangers-Hurricanes series to end after they swept the Panthers in four games, fueled their legs just in time.

It was evident in how the Rangers often struggled to stay on their skates and resorted to throwing their bodies around to try and contain Tampa Bay in Saturday’s loss. And despite a heroic effort from Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin, whose 28 saves were the only reason why the game didn’t get out of hand, the rest of his team couldn’t muster up any offensive support — as has been a trend for the Blueshirts this entire season.

Igor Shesterkin, who was impressive in net, allows the first of his two goals to Steven Stamkos during the Rangers’ loss. Getty Images

Stamkos opened the scoring just over halfway through the second period, when he caught Shesterkin off guard with a wrister from the top of the right circle off the rush.

The Rangers were down to 11 forwards by the third period, after Ryan Strome went to the locker room with a lower-body injury that has clearly been nagging him for some time. Strome left in the middle of pregame warmups before returning and eventually suiting up for the game, while Kaapo Kakko was scratched for the first time this season. As a result, Dryden Hunt drew into the lineup for the first time since Game 3 of the first round against the Penguins.

If Kakko was healthy, going with Hunt and an injured Strome over the 2019 second-overall pick was a peculiar choice for Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant.

The Lightning controlled the pace for a majority of the game, knocking the Rangers off almost every puck and taking it for themselves. It was as if the Rangers were getting water boarded whenever they were in their own end, and the only hole for air was provided by Shesterkin, who was the only reason why the game was scoreless heading into the first intermission.

Shesterkin made a tremendous toe save on a deflection from Pierre-Edouard Bellemare that would’ve snuck inside the post. He also stonewalled Anthony Cirelli on a partial breakaway after the Lightning second-line center got behind the Rangers defense toward the end of the period.

But if your best player on the ice is your goaltender, very rarely will that end in a win.