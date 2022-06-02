Rangers’ Electric Game 1 Win Over Lightning

There was lightning outside of Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, but no sign of the Lightning inside.
The Rangers brought the thunder against the Lightning in a 6-2 Game 1 victory to take a 1-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Final. It was another impressive performance by the Blueshirts after a 6-2 win in Raleigh on Monday night in Game 7 of the conference semis. Goals were raining down at the Garden as Gerard Gallant’s squad hopes to carry it over into Game 2 on Friday night at home.
To talk about the dominant win and the rest of the series, we bring you a new episode of the “Up In The Blue Seats” podcast with Ron Duguay and Mollie Walker, including a chat with The Post’s Larry Brooks.
Up In The Blue Seats Podcast with Ron Duguay, Mollie Walker & Jake Brown
- GAME 1 WIN/CHYTIL: The Rangers carried the momentum from Monday night over to Wednesday. They made a statement. Filip Chytil is playing incredible hockey and leading this team. If he plays like this, the Rangers have a great chance to go on a deeper run.
- GAME 2 PREVIEW: Lightning are going to come out looking like a different team in Game 2. Hard to expect Andrei Vasilevskiy to play that poorly again after a dominant sweep over the Panthers. If the Rangers can win Game 2, they can definitely win this series.
- THE GARDEN ENERGY: Giants head coach Brian Daboll continues to be the Rangers’ good luck charm. They have not lost a home game in the playoffs with him in the building. The place was buzzing on Wednesday and fans are hyped about this team and the potential to win a Stanley Cup.
- PREDICTIONS
Ron: Lightning in 6
Mollie: Lightning in 6
Jake: Rangers in 7
Andrew: Lightning in 6
Larry: Rangers in 7
Larry Brooks Interview
NY Post Hall of Fame hockey columnist
- CHYTIL: If this is the Chytil moving forward, it fixes the Rangers’ potential forward problems for next season.
- 2011 vs 2022: This Rangers team reminds him of the 2011 Rangers that lost to the Devils in the playoffs.
- GAME 2/REST OF SERIES: Expects a different Lightning team on Friday. Rangers are a mentally strong club and ready to compete for a title.