Rangers doomed by missed chances in shootout loss to Red Wings

Head coach Gerard Gallant did say he expected close games going forward, and the Rangers have certainly delivered on those expectations.

The Rangers forced overtime with a goal in the third period and needed a shootout to be the decider for the second straight game, but they came out on the wrong end of this one as the Red Wings took a 3-2 win Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

Mika Zibanejad was the lone Ranger to score in the skills competition.

Down 2-1 at the start of the third period, the Rangers seemed to be shooting the puck at everything but the twine in the back of the net. It was their second straight game in which they went the first two periods without a single power play, forcing the Rangers to rely on their not-as-effective five-on-five game.

After Adam Fox drew a tripping penalty on Detroit winger Robby Fabbri, however, the Rangers’ power play was automatic. Zibanejad wired one from his sweet spot in the left faceoff circle to knot the game 2-2 at 11:51 of the final frame.

Igor Shesterkin, who finished with 31 saves, made four stops in the overtime to keep the Rangers alive.

While Zibanejad led the Rangers’ top line with a goal and Chris Kreider racked up five shots on net, Alexis Lafreniere had one of his best games of the season despite not getting on the stat sheet. The 2020 first-overall pick was active in all three zones, won puck battles and wasn’t afraid to shoot the puck.

Lafreniere finished with four shots on goal, a blocked shot and two takeaways in the loss.

The Rangers did everything but score in the first period, hitting the post on two separate occasions and missing the net entirely on a couple odd-man rushes that featured too many passes. After a few near goals, however, the Rangers immediately took a careless penalty to feed into the Red Wings’ momentum.

Following Artemi Panarin’s shot off the post at 11:49, Barclay Goodrow was called for high sticking. The Rangers then flubbed on a three-on-one opportunity that led to Jacob Trouba getting called for tripping later in the period.

Detroit couldn’t capitalize on either power play, but still emerged from the opening 20 minutes with the lead. A long shot from Detroit defenseman Troy Stecher deflected off Zac Jones’ leg and in to give the Red Wings a 1-0 lead just over two minutes into the game.

Despite putting in the work to create quality chances, the Rangers were hard-pressed for puck luck. It was K’Andre Miller, fresh off his game-winning shootout goal on Tuesday, who evened the score for the Rangers at 12:18 of the second after cashing in on a wraparound for his fourth goal of the season and second in the last four games.

The Red Wings regained the lead a minute and a half later on Dylan Larkin’s goal at 13:48.