Rangers dominate in third period to storm past Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The lineup was not quite complete and neither was the performance, but nevertheless the Rangers persisted, ramping it up in the third period to record a 4-1 victory over the Ducks on Saturday.

Tied at 1-1, Jarred Tinordi scored the second goal of his NHL career and first since Jan. 29, 2020, in his first game since Nov. 21 to give the Blueshirts a 2-1 lead at 1:46 of the third period on a left point drive that deflected off Anaheim’s Jacob Perreault

Then, dominating the period by taking the first 15 shots to extend to a 35-11 advantage, the lead grew to 3-1 when Ryan Lindgren put a long one through a Tim Gettinger screen at 10:02. Lindgren scored the Rangers’ final goal with 31 seconds left.

Ryan Reaves joined Julien Gauthier and Artemi Panarin on the COVID-19 list, turning this into the first game in which the Blueshirts had lost three of their regular forwards to the virus. This marked the fourth straight match for which Panarin was sidelined, while Reaves and Gauthier both tested positive following the club’s charter flight from New York to Vegas on Tuesday. Igor Shesterkin also tested positive following the trip to the desert.

“It happens. It’s part of the game,” head coach Gerard Gallant said before the match. “We’d love to have our full lineup but it’s not going to happen.”

Ryan Lindgren scores an empty-net goal in the Rangers’ 4-1 victory over the Ducks. AP

It wasn’t only COVID. For with Dryden Hunt also unavailable after going on injured reserve with an upper body issue he sustained against the Golden Knights on Thursday, there was an influx of Hartford-honed talent in the lineup.

Indeed, the fourth line consisted of call-up Morgan Barron between call-ups Gettinger and Jonny Brodzinski while a third-line shuffle saw Filip Chytil shifted to the right with Kevin Rooney in the middle and Greg McKegg on the left.

“[These kids] will come up here and they’ll get a chance to play,” Gallant said. “They showed well in the exhibition games. It’s not a challenge, it’s an opportunity for them to take it and play real well and do the best they can.”

Barron, the 23-year-old out of Cornell who has played a sum of 49 pro games (including eight NHL contests with the Rangers) was in the middle of things during a scoreless first period in which he got four shifts worth 3:31.

Alexandar Georgiev stretches out to stop the puck during the Rangers’ win. AP

First, Barron drew a four-minute high-sticking penalty from Trevor Zegras at 6:46. Then, after Gettinger broke up a Ducks’ play in the neutral zone, Barron swept in on the right side, two-on-one with Brodzinski, before Anthony Stolarz stopped his wrist shot with 7:34 to go. And then, on during a change with Chris Kreider and Kaapo Kakko, Barron was a down-low presence.

“He’s an up-and-coming young player who’s worked hard and has done a real good job. He’s getting better in the American Hockey League,” Gallant said. “He’s going to get a chance to play tonight so we’ll see where it goes.“He’s a good kid, has good character, does everything you want him to do. He just has to get some experience at the pro level. If he plays really good tonight he’s probably going to get another game. If he plays really good continuously, he’s probably going to stay here. That’s how it works.”

The Rangers did have the better of play throughout the opening 20 minutes against an Anaheim opponent missing No. 1 goaltender John Gibson, defenseman Hampus Lindholm, center Ryan Getzlaf and three others because of COVID-related issues but were unable to break through.

Alexandar Georgiev, in nets for his third straight start, was not tested often but he made a sterling right pad save to deny Sam Steel in front on a two-on-one at 5:26 of the second when Jarred Tinordi was caught up ice. But the Bulgarian was helpless when Isac Lunderstrom beat the goaltender from the left porch on a quick Troy Terry feed following an unaccountable K’Andre Miller down low giveaway to give the Ducks a 1-0 edge at 11:05.

The Blueshirts were caught in scrambles of their own making, unable to clear the zone cleanly and create an attack. But they did tie the score 1-1 at 14:00 when Mika Zibanejad, off on one of his sprees, recorded his seventh goal in the last eight games by putting one in off Max Comtois’ stick from no angle to Stolarz’s right side.

Barron’s line provided the Rangers’ best opportunity to take the lead but Stolarz made a nifty glove save on Brodzinski’s 40-foot drive from the top through a Gettinger screen with 11.6 seconds to go in the second period.