Rangers’ Crucial Matchup With Devils







Thursday night at the Prudential Center could be a preview of the first round of the playoffs.

The Rangers and Devils will face off with a Rangers win meaning they tie the Devils and have the edge for home ice in the first round.

That means a potential Game 7 at the Garden instead of in Newark.

That could be massive.

To look ahead to the big matchup Thursday and the Rangers clinching a playoff spot, we bring you a new episode of the “Up In The Blue Seats” podcast with Mollie Walker, Larry Brooks and me.

Devils lead reporter Amanda Stein joined the show.

Up In The Blue Seats Podcast with Mollie Walker, Jake Brown & Larry Brooks:

RANGERS-DEVILS GAME: This will be a very entertaining game and a good atmosphere. This is important for home ice.

Amanda Stein Interview:

NJ Devils lead reporter

DEVILS BEFORE SEASON: They were sick and tired of the underwhelming team performance. They had a “positive anger” about correcting it. Miles Wood said “I’m tired of being on bad teams.”

They were sick and tired of the underwhelming team performance. They had a “positive anger” about correcting it. Miles Wood said “I’m tired of being on bad teams.” LITTLE BROTHER: How does the team deal with being the “little brother” to the Rangers? They have carved their own niche and fan base.

How does the team deal with being the “little brother” to the Rangers? They have carved their own niche and fan base. GROWTH: This team is 110% locked in and focused. Has seen the growth and maturity over the years to where they are now.

This team is 110% locked in and focused. Has seen the growth and maturity over the years to where they are now. PLAYOFFS: Could be a Rangers-Devils first round of the playoffs. Dougie Hamilton is a player to watch, as is Jack Hughes.

