Rangers captain Jacob Trouba tears up talking about wife Kelly

An emotional Jacob Trouba expressed immense gratitude for wife Kelly on Tuesday, the same day the Rangers named him the 28th captain in franchise history.

When discussing the captaincy during a conversation with MSG’s John Giannone, the 28-year-old defenseman teared up as he spoke about Kelly, who is a doctor, and “everything she’s done” for him leading up to this life-altering moment.

“Told you not to make me cry,” Trouba said with a smile.

Newly appointed Rangers captain Jacob Trouba teared up Tuesday when talking about his wife Kelly. Twitter/Rangers

Kelly and Jacob Trouba in June 2020. Instagram

Upon taking a brief pause, Trouba’s voice cracked as he began to talk about Kelly.

“Everything she’s done for me, she worked from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. last night and she’s here right now,” he said as the room broke out into applause for Trouba’s biggest supporter.

Trouba, who signed a seven-year, $56 million deal with the Rangers in 2019 after being traded by the Winnipeg Jets, thanked Kelly again in a separate statement Tuesday when he reflected on his journey to New York.

“One person who helped me though [sic] the transition is my wife, Kelly,” he wrote on Instagram. “Coming to New York three years ago was not just a great opportunity for me, but it was also a place my wife could chase her dreams and her career as a physician. There isn’t a moment of this journey that we take for granted.”

Jacob Trouba wears his Rangers jersey after being named the 28th captain in franchise history on Tuesday. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Po

Rangers coach Gerard Gallant, Jacob Trouba and general manager Chris Drury on Tuesday. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Po

Trouba went on to thank Rangers fans for the support they’ve shown since he arrived.

“My wife and I owe all of New York a thank you. You made us feel welcomed and showed us that New York City really is the greatest city in the world. Our friends are here, our careers are here, and we hope to start a family here. New York is home,” he continued.

Trouba and Kelly were engaged in 2018 and two years later, he called her “wife” in an Instagram post.

Prior to being named captain, Trouba served as an alternate for the past two seasons.