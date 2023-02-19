Rangers bring back Tyler Motte in trade with Senators

The Rangers have traded for Tyler Motte for the second straight year.

Motte is coming back to Broadway, with the Rangers sending Julien Gauthier and a conditional 2023 seventh-round draft pick to Ottawa, the Senators announced on Sunday.

If the Rangers advance to the second round of the playoffs, the pick will improve to the lower of the Rangers’ or Jets’ 2023 sixth-round picks.





The Rangers acquired Tyler Motte in a trade with the Senators. Getty Images





Tyler Motte with the Rangers during the playoffs on June 7, 2022. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Motte, 27, was a key bottom-six presence for the Rangers during their playoff run last season after they acquired him from the Canucks before the trade deadline. He has nine points in 38 games with the Senators this season.

Gauthier, 25, has nine points in 40 games for the Rangers this year, and 26 points in 131 games with the Blueshirts over the last four seasons.