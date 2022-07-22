Rangers bring back Tim Gettinger in NHL free agency

The Rangers kept their organizational depth chart intact on Friday, signing winger Tim Gettinger to a one-year contract extension.

Gettinger, who was a restricted free agent, played most of his hockey with AHL Hartford last season. In eight NHL games, he went without a point. The 24-year-old was an alternate captain for the Wolf Pack, with 25 points in 45 AHL games.

It’s likely that he’ll begin next season in the AHL, but Gettinger could compete for one of the last roster spots in camp. The Rangers signed Ryan Carpenter as a depth center and kept Julien Gauthier around, with both expected to fill depth roles. Jonny Brodzinski could be in the mix for one of the last roster spots as well, with Will Cuylle another possibility.

Tim Gettinger NHLI via Getty Images

Ryan Reaves, who carries a $1.75 million cap hit, could be a buyout candidate if the Rangers prefer to redirect some of that money elsewhere. That would open up a roster spot on the fourth line for someone to take during camp.