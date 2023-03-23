Rangers bounce back to take down Metro-leading Hurricanes

RALEIGH, North Carolina – After failing to bring their A-game against the Hurricanes at the Garden earlier in the week, the Rangers made up for it at PNC Arena Thursday night.

Wearing down the formidable Canes, the Rangers survived the home team’s first-period storm and scored goals in each of the final two frames to pick up a 2-1 win over the No. 1 team in the Metropolitan Division.

The win shrunk the gap between the Rangers and Devils to four points, while the Hurricanes are now down to just six points on the Rangers in the division.

Artemi Panarin scored the game-tying tally in the second period and teed up Adam Fox for the go-ahead score just over four minutes into the third.

Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin, who stopped 29 of the 30 shots he faced, was virtually impenetrable.

The same could be said for the Hurricanes’ Frederik Andersen.

Carolina’s netminder may not have had the same workload as Shesterkin, but Andersen did not give the Rangers much net space to work with.





Artemi Panarin tied it up and then assisted on Thurday’s winner. Getty Images

The Rangers really buckled down after Fox gave the team their first lead of the night.

Playing tight, smart hockey, the Blueshirts withstood the flurry of shot from the Hurricanes at the end of the final frame.

Both teams will be feeling the bruises from this one.

The Hurricanes were their usual heavy selves. Heavy on the forecheck, along the boards and on every hit.

Despite playing on their heels and getting outshot 8-0 at the start of the game, the Rangers earned a prime 5-on-3 opportunity after Jack Drury was called for cross checking and Jordan Staal flipped the puck out of play for a delay of game penalty.

The Rangers got their first shot on goal at 10:43 and pieced together a strong power play, but couldn’t put the puck in the back of the net.





Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei (76) takes a shot at New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin. USA TODAY Sports

With just over three minutes remaining in the first, however, Sebastian Aho wristed one from the slot off the rush to put the Hurricanes on the board first.