Rangers bottle up Oilers to take top spot in NHL standings

Just eight games shy of the halfway point in the season, here are the Rangers, sitting atop the NHL tied with the Capitals for the most points in the league.

However they got here, the last three games have proven — at least to themselves — that the Blueshirts deserve to be here. After posting back-to-back wins over the two-time Stanley Cup champion Lightning, the Rangers contained a dynamic Oilers squad and took a convincing 4-1 victory at Madison Square Garden on Monday night.

The win improved the Rangers to 22-8-4 as they gear up for their longest road trip of the season.

“The rink is buzzing,” said Ryan Strome, who led the Rangers with a goal and two assists. “Guys are excited and happy. It’s a good feeling.”

Ryan Strome racked up three points on the night. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Keeping Edmonton to the perimeter and out of the dangerous areas of the ice, the Rangers managed to build a 2-1 lead heading into the third period. Chris Kreider then tipped in his 12th power-play goal of the season, which ranks second in the NHL, before Strome’s centering pass ricocheted off Oilers defenseman Tyson Barrie’s skate and in for the 4-1 score at 14:11.

That completed the first three-point night of the season, and the 11th of his career, for Strome, who drove the offense on the second line with his usual linemate Artemi Panarin sidelined in COVID-19 protocol. For a second straight game, Alexis Lafreniere took Panarin’s spot next to Strome, and the 20-year-old winger found his way onto the score sheet with a goal and assist this time around.

Chris Kreider scored his 12th power-play goal of the year. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Defensively, the Rangers were as sound as they have been all season. The Blueshirts blocked 22 shots to the Oilers’ three, while also coming up with 11 takeaways.

“I don’t know if it’s any secret recipe,” Strome said. “I think it’s just everyone buying in. It’s our D playing hard, our goalie’s been good, our forwards not turning the puck over as much, just trying to protect the middle of the ice. I know it’s all cliché things, but it’s true.

“Obviously, with a team like they have, it’s good to hold them to one.”

<br />

The Rangers also had three lineup staples return from COVID-19 protocol in the win, with goalie Alexandar Georgiev making his first start in goal since before the holiday break.

Ryan Lindgren also returned to the lineup and registered a secondary assist after missing the previous three games due to COVID-19 protocols. Reunited with Adam Fox on the blue line, Lindgren also posted two shots, three hits and a blocked shot in 16:22.

Alexandar Georgiev (40) and Jacob Trouba (8) helped keep the Oilers’ high-octane attack at bay on Monday. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist was edged out by Zac Jones, who drew into the lineup for the second game in a row after making his season debut against the Lightning on Sunday. This time Jones forged the third defensive pairing with Libor Hajek instead of Lundkvist.

Additionally, fourth-liner Kevin Rooney cleared protocol and slotted back into the lineup. Defenseman Patrik Nemeth also missed his second straight game with what the team said was a “non-COVID issue.”

The Rangers have had to dress three different lineups in their last three wins, but the results and level of play have remained the same.

“Like I said at the beginning of the year, there just seems to be a real team-first attitude,” Strome said. “It’s all about that, even on the bench. Guys are holding each other accountable. I think guys understand what’s expected of them now and what works. And we’re going out and doing it.”