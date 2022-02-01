Rangers beat Panthers to reach 30-win mark before break

The Rangers are heading into the All-Star break with their heads held high.

After gutting out a 5-2 win over the league-leading Panthers on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, the Rangers reached the 30-win mark before All-Star weekend for the first time since the 2016-17 season and just the eighth time in franchise history.

A win is a win, no matter how ugly it was at times. But a win over a team that sits in first place in the NHL ahead of a two-week hiatus, that’ll provide a confidence boost that could be mighty helpful in the long run.

Kreider led the Rangers with two power-play goals and an assist on Alexis Lafreniere’s game-tying tally in the second period. Kreider now leads the NHL by himself with 33 goals.

Despite struggling to contain the Panthers on the rush for much of the game, the Rangers held Florida — a team that’s averaging 4.23 goals per game — to just two behind goalie Igor Shesterkin’s 34-save performance.

After the Panthers tilted the ice in their favor in a 1-1 first period, the Rangers matched the visitors’ pace in the second period. With K’Andre Miller in the box for holding just over a minute in, however, Aleksander Barkov rung one off the post before Sam Reinhart buried the rebound for a 2-1 Panthers lead at 2:18.

The Rangers, in contrast to their recent performances, didn’t let the game get too far away from them.

Skating in his third straight game on the top line, Lafreniere took a feed from Kreider in the corner and backhanded it in past Panthers goalie Spencer Knight to knot the game at two a piece at 3:27. It was Lafreniere’s second goal in as many games and 10th of the season.

<br />

The Rangers not only kept up with the Panthers in the second, but also built their own momentum. Ryan Strome drew a hooking call on Panthers winger Carter Verhaeghe to send the Rangers on the power play, one of the few areas in which they have a leg up on Florida.

Shesterkin jump-started the play by knocking the puck out to Artemi Panarin, who sent it up to Ryan Strome, who hit Kreider, who scored to regain the lead for the Rangers at 17:25. To cap the scoring in the third period, Kreider recorded his 17th power-play goal of the season and Artemi Panarin scored an empty-netter.

The Rangers were fortunate to come away from the first period tied at one. After Mika Zibanejad jumped out on the rush and centered the puck to Ryan Reaves, who earned the starting nod with the top line in honor of the first day of Black History Month, Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling knocked it in to give the Rangers the lead just 35 seconds into the game — their fastest start to a game this season.

For the remainder of the first period, however, it was all Florida. Flashing their robust rush game, the Panthers answered when Owen Tippett took a drop pass and wristed it in to even the score. The Rangers challenged the play for offside and the goal was overturned with just over half the first period remaining.

Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant is now 3-1 on challenges so far this season.

Former Blueshirt Anthony Duclair’s goal from the right circle at 10:44 did count, tying the score at 1-1.