Rangers beat Capitals to set up playoff showdown with Penguins

The Rangers and Penguins have been elbowing each other in the Metropolitan Division standings all season long, and now they’ll meet in the first round of the playoffs.

So was the outcome of the NHL’s slate of games on Friday night, with the Penguins defeating the Blue Jackets and securing third place in the division, while the Rangers took a 3-2 win over the Capitals in their regular-season finale at the Garden.

The Penguins, who needed just one point Friday night to lock in a best-of-seven series with the Rangers next week, scored three goals in the first period on the way to a 5-3 victory over Columbus to set up a playoff date with the Rangers.

So it’ll be the budding-but-unseasoned Rangers against the veteran-but-abating Penguins. Pittsburgh star Sidney Crosby versus New York star Artemi Panarin. The Rangers’ top-five power play against the Penguins’ top-five penalty kill.

Dryden Hunt scored the game-winner for the Rangers in the third period Friday. NHLI via Getty Images

Dryden Hunt celebrates his game-winning goal. AP

Oh, and the two teams have already played each other three times in the last two months.

With their loss to the Rangers and the Penguins’ victory, the Capitals had to settle for fourth place in the Metro. Had the Penguins lost to the Blue Jackets and they beat the Rangers, the Capitals would’ve drawn the Blueshirts in Round 1. Alas, the Caps will head to Florida to face the Panthers.

Washington was without Alex Ovechkin for a third straight game Friday night after the Great Eight tripped over the stick of Maple Leafs goalie Erik Kallgren and slammed his left shoulder into the boards Sunday against Toronto. They were also missing Nicklas Backstrom, who was sidelined for maintenance purposes.

The Rangers, who dressed all of their regulars except for the injured Artemi Panarin and Andrew Copp, were able to take advantage of a Capitals squad with some holes in its lineup.

Alexandar Georgiev stopped 34 of 36 shots for the Rangers. JASON SZENES FOR THE NEW YORK PO

After a scoreless first period, the Rangers got on the board first when Filip Chytil squeaked one by Capitals goalie Ilya Samsonov roughly 3 1/2 minutes into the middle frame. However, Washington answered just 35 seconds later on Justin Schultz’s fourth goal of the season.

With Kevin Rooney in the box for tripping at 5:13, Capitals defenseman John Carlson’s slapshot beat Rangers goaltender Alex Georgiev for the power-play goal and 2-1 lead.

Alexis Lafreniere later finished a pretty 2-on-1 rush with Ryan Strome to knot the game 2-2 before the second intermission. The goal counted as his 19th of the season, and all of them have come at even strength.

At 6:42 of the third period, Dryden Hunt broke the tie with a slick move around Samsonov. It was Hunt’s second game-winning goal of the season.

Georgiev, who turned aside 34 of the 36 shots he faced in his 15th win, probably played his last regular-season game in a Rangers jersey. The Rangers aren’t expected to qualify the pending restricted free agent this upcoming summer, which will allow Georgiev to sign elsewhere.