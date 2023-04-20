Rangers bash Devils again to take commanding 2-0 series lead

The Rangers have not only taken a two-game lead in this first-round series against the Devils, but they have also created an atmosphere that could set the Devils up for doubt to creep in.

Two losses at home, including Thursday night’s 5-1 pummeling at the Prudential Center, allowing 10 total goals and scoring just two will do that to any team, but it may have a weighing effect on an inexperienced Devils club.

That is what the Rangers have accomplished in convincing fashion through the first two contests of Round 1.

They haven’t just taken a 2-0 lead in the series.

The Blueshirts have flexed hard, establishing a power dynamic in their favor early, which could leave the Devils rattled.

Every time the Devils ignite even the smallest spark of momentum, the Rangers have been there to extinguish it.

The Devils made significant changes to their lineup in response to their dud performance in Game 1, in which the Rangers also won 5-1.

In addition to two personnel substitutions, the Devils rearranged a couple of their lines and defensive duos.





Chris Kreider (right) scores one of his two goals on Vitek Vanecek during the Rangers’ 5-1 Game 2 win over the Devils. Bill Kostroun

They may have put up more of a fight than in the series opener, but the home team still struggled to find answers for the determined Rangers.

Vladimir Tarasenko got the Rangers on the scoreboard for the second time in as many games.

Tying the score at 1-1 less than six minutes into the second period, the Rangers’ trade-deadline acquisition took a drop pass from Adam Fox, cut to the middle of the zone and fired it home.





Devils’ Michael McLeod fights Braden Schneider during the Rangers’ Game 2 victory. Getty Images

The Rangers’ other big-name addition, Patrick Kane, put forth his best performance since pulling on a red, white and blue sweater.

Kane finished with a goal and two primary power-play assists, both on Chris Kreider’s goals. He had jump to his game, looked dynamic with the puck and created space for his teammates.

The 34-year-old’s first playoff goal as a Ranger came just over 6 ½ minutes into the third period, when Kane forced a turnover in the defensive zone, sprung himself for a breakaway and then roofed it over Devils goalie Vitek Vanecek for the 4-1 lead.

Kaapo Kakko then sent the masses in red to the exits after the Finnish wing buried a feed from his linemate, Filip Chytil, later in the final frame.