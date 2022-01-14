Rangers’ Adam Fox, Chris Kreider to play in All-Star Game

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Adam Fox, who was denied the opportunity to flout his stuff for Team USA at the Beijing Olympics, will take his talents to Las Vegas for the All-Star Game, at which the Rangers star will follow P.K. Subban as only the second defenseman in NHL history to play in his first midseason extravaganza after having won the Norris Trophy.

Fox last year became the second defenseman ever, and first since Bobby Orr in 1967-68, to win the Norris in his second NHL season. Subban, now with the Devils, won the award with the Canadiens in his third season (2012-13), three years before making his first appearance in the NHL All-Star Game.

Chris Kreider will join Fox in representing the Rangers on the 11-player Metropolitan Division squad, which will compete on Feb. 5 in the three-on-three tournament competition. The Islanders’ Adam Pelech and the Devils’ Jack Hughes also will compete for the team that will be coached by the Hurricanes’ Rod Brind’Amour and captained by the Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin.

Adam Fox and Chris Kreider Getty Images; John Munson

This will mark the second All-Star experience for Kreider, who stepped in as an injury replacement for Artemi Panarin in 2020. Kreider entered Thursday tied for sixth in the NHL with 21 goals and second with 12 power-play goals. Fox was third among defensemen with 36 points (5-31) and tied for third with 31 assists.

<br />

Post Sports+ members, sign up to have Mollie Walker text you the latest word on the Rangers and reply with your thoughts and questions. Not a Sports+ member yet? Try it now.

Igor Shesterkin (15-4-2/2.09/.936) had the credentials to merit a spot. Since every team must be represented by at least one player, three would have amounted to one too many Rangers. Frederik Andersen and Tristan Jarry are the Metro’s goaltenders.

Mika Zibanejad is the Blueshirts’ nominee to be added as “last player in.” Fan voting for a final addition to each divisional squad will be conducted through Jan. 17 on NHL.com and on the NHL app.